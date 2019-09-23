NEWBURYPORT — Dozens of area residents urged nuclear officials to take serious precautions when reviewing the monitoring of the Seabrook nuclear power plant's degrading concrete.
A crowd of 100 people turned out in City Hall Auditorium for a two-hour public comment session Monday night hosted by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's Atomic Safety and Licensing Board. The hearing was dedicated entirely to public comment.
The session precedes a hearing to be held in City Hall Auditorium this week at which the board will review a contention from local whistleblower group C-10 on Seabrook Station's concrete.
The hearing will be open to public viewing Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Auditorium. On Wednesday, the board will move into closed session and continue to meet through Friday, if necessary.
Concrete degradation was first discovered at the plant in 2010 and is a result of alkali-silica reaction, or ASR, a chemical process that causes small cracks.
C-10 originally hoped to give its presentation based on 10 contentions, which were boiled down to a single contention by the NRC. The plant is owned and operated by NextEra Energy.
The final contention the board will consider is: “The large-scale test program, undertaken for NextEra (Energy) at the Ferguson Structural Engineering Laboratory, has yielded data that are not representative of the progression of ASR at Seabrook. As a result, the proposed monitoring, acceptance criteria and inspection intervals are not adequate.”
Seabrook Station was recently granted a 20-year license extension by the NRC through 2050. Earlier this year, the NRC approved an amendment to address the concrete degradation caused by ASR.
On Monday, many residents pleaded for the Atomic Safety Licensing Board to take C-10's contention seriously. They also asked that special care be taken to protect Seabrook and surrounding communities.
"It's a step in the right direction to reconsider NextEra's license renewal, but all the agencies that have input need to go further to ensure greater accountability and oversight for safety's sake," said local resident John Gibson. "What this coastal area looks like in 2030 and 2050 depends on your decisions and those of your successors."
Afroz Khan, a Newburyport at-large city councilor speaking as a resident, also urged the board to be cautious when dealing with Seabrook's concrete degradation, noting that it is the first plant in the country to experience the problem.
"When dealing with the public safety, I feel it's really important to expect the unexpected," Khan said. "I think a decision from this body can help launch best practices needed in addressing a critical issue that is being faced by the nuclear power community for the first time. We are relying on your oversight and your guidance in safeguarding this affected concrete containment vessel that lies a mere 9½ kilometers from this very spot."
Claire Teylouni, regional director for the office of state Sen. Edward Markey, read a statement on behalf of the senator, who previously urged the NRC to delay the plant's license renewal until after the board hearing.
"This timeline has unacceptably subverted the public input process ... and I'm deeply concerned that this disregard for transparency and public input is becoming endemic across the NRC," Teylouni read from Markey's statement, which also implored board members to seriously consider the evidence provided by C-10 during the upcoming hearing.
Several people expressed distrust of the nuclear industry, including East Kingston, New Hampshire, resident Heather Crowley, who cited the NRC's "premature" relicensing of Seabrook Station.
"I implore you to remember your commitment to public safety, security and the environment before all other possible interests ... you are serving the people, not the nuclear industry," Crowley said.
Prior to the session, a NextEra spokesperson offered the following brief statement:
"Public comment is a very important part of the NRC's process, and we are very much looking forward to the ASLB hearing this week to share the scientific basis of our concrete monitoring programs," said Lindsay Robertson.
