SALEM, N.H. — Retired Salem police Officer Michael Campfield ended his 25-year career because of an injury in 2004. He understood that he and his wife, Karen, would have health-insurance benefits paid for by the town for the rest of their lives.
The stipulation is outlined clearly, Campfield said, in a copy of the union contract he keeps at home.
But the former police officer has spent thousands of dollars paying for Medicare since he turned 65 three years ago. Salem officials told him he could no longer claim their coverage.
After conversations with others like him who medically retired with the same understanding of benefits, Campfield and other retirees are accusing Salem officials of being inconsistent when it comes to upholding the contract as they see it.
Instead, a select few and their families have been allowed to permanently remain on the town’s insurance, while others pay for their own, according to Campfield.
He points to a highlighted portion of text in his contract from the year he retired: “Members of the Unit who qualify for retirement under the New Hampshire State Retirement System because of duty-connected injury, or widow/widower and dependents of members of the Unit killed on duty, may remain members of the plan; and the Town shall pay the full premium.”
Fearing no insurance coverage at all after the town’s warning, Campfield said he obtained Medicare when he became eligible with the milestone birthday.
The several ensuing years have been expensive, he said.
Campfield said the residual medical care he needs after two bouts of bladder cancer, a heart attack and tinnitus, the inner ear injury that forced him into retirement, come with steep bills.
“Tinnitus is the ringing in the ears. My doctors in Boston told me I had a 40% drop in hearing,” he said. “And that’s because of all the time I spent in close quarters with my K9. He was a good dog. But the dogs are loud. It’s like a chainsaw.”
He elaborated, “I’d like this to be figured out, to be fair for everyone, before I die.”
He added, “I don’t want to die thinking my wife won’t be taken care of when that’s what she deserves and what was promised in the contract,” he said.
'The Downing issue'
Campfield provided The Eagle-Tribune with copies of emails between him and the town’s former Human Resources Director Molly McKean, as well as current HR Director Anne Fogarty, dated Dec. 2013.
“If you qualify for Medicare, Cigna (the town’s health care provider) requires that Medicare be your primary insurance,” McKean wrote to Campfield.
She also wrote, “Because you are a disability retiree, the Town pays for your health insurance premiums. This does NOT include Medicare premiums.”
Campfield, who served as police union president for a year in 1990 and spent three years before that on the police union’s negotiation team, said he knew something was wrong with that explanation.
“I called over to Cigna and they said they don’t advise where people should get their coverage from,” he said. “They told me that’s just not something they would do.”
Campfield started talking with former union presidents. Five of them agree that town insurance coverage was supposed to last past age 65.
Among them is Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, a recent union president currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office for possible criminal wrongdoing. Details of that investigation have yet to be shared publicly.
In a 2018 note to Campfield and others, Verrocchi said he would demand more answers from the town, specifically Fogarty and Town Manager Chris Dillon.
The note refers to “the Downing issue,” a defining moment kept hush.
When former Salem police officer and Rockingham County Sheriff Michael Downing died in April 2015, the town of Salem took away his family’s insurance, Verrocchi explained.
On behalf of Heidi Downing, the union president at the time, negotiated an agreement with then-Town Manager Leon Goodwin. The deal was unbeknownst to most union members and happened without a vote, Verrocchi and Campfield say.
A memorandum of understanding signed by Goodwin and then-police Union President Steve Woidyla stated that when a medically retired member passes away, coverage to their dependents will stop from then on.
However, the town doubled back and agreed to cover Heidi Downing’s medical insurance for life. But they decided she would be the last.
Verrochi inquired with Fogarty about it.
She said she “could not find paperwork on the Town’s end but believes it was former HR Director Molly McKean’s opinion that current medically retired members were grandfathered.”
Verrochi wanted something in writing.
He said Fogarty stopped answering his requests at that point. Dillon said he would look into it but never answered either, Verrocchi said.
Verrocchi ended his letter to retirees by writing, “I believe you are entitled to the medical benefits agreed upon after separating from service due to medical retirement and any deviation/change made by the Town is subject to a lawsuit.”
'Why are you paying?'
Campfield feels strongly that a new precedent should be set.
“(Downing) medically retired under the same contract wording as me,” Campfield said. “His family was entitled to that continued coverage the contract promised. But so do the other families.”
Campfield said he and Downing were close; the kind of friends that shared season tickets to the Boston Bruins and vacationed together with their families. He kept in touch with Heidi after her husband's death.
Another retiree Campfield keeps in contact with, John Joy, visited Campfield in the hospital after suffering a heart attack.
“He told me, ‘Why are you paying for insurance?’ Campfield said. “He wasn’t 65 yet at the time and didn’t know that he was ever going to need to pay for Medicare.”
An ongoing grievance filed by Joy, now 66, shares Campfield’s sentiment: He wants what was promised to him in the contract.
“I got t-boned by a school bus on Rockingham Boulevard (in July 2003) on the job. I tried to go back to work. I fought for that, actually,” he said. “I was in rehab for two years because of back and head injuries, but I ended up retiring for medical reasons.”
His grievance, which Dillon denied, asked for payment of full health insurance premiums for medically retired officers and to pay back those who have paid for their own insurance, like him and Campfield.
Dillon told The Eagle-Tribune “nowhere does it state they were promised health care coverage for life for them and their families.”
“The law requires those that are retired and of age (65) to enroll in Medicare,” Dillon said. “The Town still honors the statement made in the contract above in that we provide a supplemental plan for those enrolled in Medicare and pay 100% for the disability retiree’s supplemental plan.”
Citing confidentiality, Fogarty would not say how many retired members of the police department receive the town’s health insurance benefits.
Joy said he is partnering with an attorney to appeal his grievance. He said a meeting scheduled for early December was instead postponed to a future date.