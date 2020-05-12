SALEM, N.H. — After 41 years in the school district, North Salem Elementary School Principal Janice Wilkins thought she had seen it all.
But nothing quite prepared her to retire without finishing out the full school year because of the coronavirus crisis.
"You plan for the big stuff — active shooters, hurricanes, fires — but then a minuscule virus disrupts it," she said, adding that COVID-19 doesn't carry the drama of an emergency event such as a fire, but can be equally disruptive to a school.
"I come in every day. It’s lonely and quiet in a very different way than summer,'' she said of the empty school. "I miss the small things — the high fives and the hugs and watching teachers teach."
Wilkins said she's proud of what her teachers have been able accomplish given the circumstances of the pandemic.
Wilkins' retirement has created an opportunity in the district to move administrators and change up the leadership at both North Salem Elementary and Woodbury School, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said. He will present this plan to the School Board Tuesday: Woodbury Assistant Principal Brent Whittaker will become principal at North Salem; current Woodbury Principal Brad St. Laurent will step into the assistant principal role at Woodbury; and Matthew Barry, who is currently an administrator at the high school, will become principal at Woodbury.
The School Board must approve the appointments.
"(Wilkins) has done a tremendous job, and Brent will be a good successor," Delahanty said of Whittaker. "Brent put himself in a good position, doing a lot of work on his own to prepare to be principal."
Wilkins has been principal for the past 13 years at the North Salem school. She previously worked as a reading specialist and teacher in all the district's other schools, except Haigh School. She came north from Massachusetts decades ago because of a hiring freeze south of the border and began teaching at Salem, and was able to turn her first job into a successful career and build a life in Salem, she said.
Her successor, Whittaker, grew up in Salem and has spent his 18-year career in the district as a teacher and then assistant principal at Woodbury.
"As an alumnus of the Salem School District and with the widespread support for (Whittaker), he will be an asset to the school district," Delahanty said.
Whittaker's move to the North Salem school created an open assistant principal position at Woodbury. That was good for St. Laurent, who decided for personal reasons that he wanted to step down from being Woodbury principal, Delahanty said.
After talking with other administrators, Delahanty said Barry was a natural fit to become principal at Woodbury. Barry, who is freshman dean at the high school, was looking for a new challenge and was the right person for the job, Delahanty said.
Barry grew up in Salem, came back to teach, became an administrator in the district and is raising a family in Salem. Delahanty said he is excited for the future of these school leaders who have grown in the community.