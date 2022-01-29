TAMPA, Fla. — First he was out, then he was back in. Now it’s being called “fake news.”
On Saturday, Tom Brady was said to be retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company’s Twitter account said Saturday.
The 44-year-old Brady would be going out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.
What started the rumor mill was Brady’s TB12sports Twitter account, which wrote; “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady”
But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, said the quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future.
Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the conversations.
Meanwhile, Tom Brady Sr. told Bill Burt of The Eagle-Tribune that no announcement would be coming until next week or later next month.
Brady Sr. called it “fake news.”
Whatever the case, all signs point toward the end. He’s been talking about being more devoted to his family, and has mentioned his unhappiness with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers — all adding to reasons to end it despite still playing at the top of his game.
Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.
Who can forget his first Super Bowl win?
With 1:24 remaining in Super Bowl XLVI, the late, great John Madden said the New England Patriots should take a knee and play for overtime.
He didn’t know. Or course, nobody else did, either.
Then Tom Brady did his thing.
Dinking. Dunking. First down here. First down there. and then he hit that one big play, a 23-yarder, to Troy Brown, across the middle.
“This guy is really cool,” said Madden, who passed away a month ago. “I’m very impressed with his calmness.”
As the Patriots were preparing for the eventual game-winning field goal, Madden said: “What Tom Brady just did gave me goose bumps.”
That last-minute drive, to win his first Super Bowl, was really a microcosm of what he did for most of the next 19 seasons in New England and two more in Tampa Bay.
He gave his fans goose bumps.
There have been quarterbacks who could do things Brady couldn’t: athletic throws (Aaron Rodgers), sideways throws (Patrick Mahomes), or perfect, super-accurate throws (Peyton Manning).
But Brady had something over all of them, particularly when it mattered most – winning.
Early in his career, his numbers didn’t match his key adversary – Peyton Manning – but after three Lombardi Trophies and big wins over Manning’s Colts, the pendulum swung to Brady.
While his career started with “moving the chains” as his thing, which was remained of his repertoire, in 2007 he showed he could fling the rock as well as anybody on the planet, including Manning.
The MVP titles began coming. But like Manning, they were shallow, without championships.
So it was Brady 2.0, a little more elusive in the pocket again, and engineering January and February wins again, which separated him not only from the greats in his sports, but the greatest of all-time in modern sports history.
Only four quarterbacks in the new century have won two championships, Peyton and Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. Only one has captured more than two, and that’s Brady with seven.
What is most impressive as the second run Brady was on was he knew the answers to nearly every defense he ever faced.
There were other impressive factors. There was never any great equalizer with Brady, like weather. He won at the same percentage in domes, snow, rain, sleet, grass, cold, heat — whatever.
When Brady was on your team, you expected to win.
Is there a better example than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The Bucs hadn’t been to the playoffs in 12 years and hadn’t won a playoff game in 19 years.
And then they win a Super Bowl in Brady’s first year, adding another Super Bowl MVP plaque to his trophy case.
Brady’s game was really “Classic Brady.” Last week, the Bucs trailed 27-3 late in the third quarter, and like clockwork, it was 27-27.
That’s not normal.
But that’s what Brady did, supernatural, abnormal things. Everyone in America, including all of the players on the field, knew Brady was going to bring the Bucs back.
The Super Bowl win over Atlanta, down 28-3, late in the third quarter is the prime example.
Or, never forget the regular season game against the 49ers in 2013. The 49ers, led by Colin Kaepernick, led the Patriots 31-3, deep into the third quarter before Brady led the Patriots on a four-TD run in just over 13 minutes.
The Patriots lost the game, but the point is the game, with Brady, was never, ever over.
What struck me most about his last game and that comeback against the Rams, which Brady and the Bucs lost on a miraculous drive by the Rams, was how cool Brady was.
He wasn’t overly hyped or doing cartwheels. He just, coolly, did his thing. Again.
And, of course, the goose bumps were all ours.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com. Associated Press contributed to this story.