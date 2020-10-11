Return to Boulder Loop: Woman attacked by husband tells story of pain, then healing

PELHAM — At first, everything was blurry. The man cowering behind her on the wooded hiking trail had just hit her in the back of the head with a rock.
These were the thoughts that pierced the ringing in her ears: He was her husband. It was not an accident. She needed to run.
Sitting comfortably at a kitchen table more than a year later in her hometown of Pelham, Molly Spain recalls being attacked by the person she least expected.
He lives nearby, the 26-year-old woman explained. His parents are prominent in the community as leaders of Crossroads Church and the new parish school.
Todd Spain Jr., a 27-year-old former youth minister at Crossroads, was sentenced Sept. 29 to 30 days in a house of corrections for the July 6, 2019 assault against his wife.
Initially charged with two counts of domestic violence simple assault and a count of second-degree assault, the most serious charge was dropped in a plea agreement. On Oct. 2 he began serving his 30 days on consecutive weekends, Thursdays to Saturdays.
Despite the misdemeanor convictions, defined by law as minor wrongdoings, Molly believes her husband tried to kill her while they hiked the Boulder Loop trail in Albany, New Hampshire.
“I’m at the point where nothing that’s done to him is going to measure up, unless it was premeditated murder that was proven,” she told The Eagle-Tribune in an exclusive interview.
Todd's attorney, Kirsten Wilson, provided a statement to the newspaper that explains "great strides" made by her client in the 15 months since the charges were initially brought. That includes "having done an immense amount of processing and work," she said.
"We respect the statutory right for a victim to make an unfettered statement at sentencing," she added. "We also trust in the public’s ability to understand the vast difference between such a right and a statement made within the checks and balances of our criminal system that ensures due process before fact finding."
Molly acknowledges that more serious criminal charges would have meant more damage to her body. Investigators told her a mild concussion, bloody scrapes, and limited evidence did not constitute enough to declare attempted murder.
“I can’t be upset, because I’m alive and I’m here,” she said. “I’m grateful I’m here.”
A brewing storm
The forecast called for severe thunderstorms starting mid-afternoon. But when Molly turned her iPhone screen to show Todd and suggest they postpone their hike, he insisted they hurry up and get dressed.
He put on flat Adidas slide shoes, baggy gym shorts and a tank top, Molly recalled. She dressed in athletic gear, tied a red bandana around her head, and laced up hiking boots.
“‘It has to be today,’” she said. “That’s what I remember him saying. The hike had to be that day. I thought he was just really excited.”
They were on a weekend getaway intended as a retreat after a tiring string of fights, according to Molly. Having been aggressive from the start, she said, her husband now also paid more attention to video games and his own goals than their relationship.
When she mentioned taking a trip to ease the tension, he suggested hiking in northern New Hampshire.
“He specifically said he wanted to go somewhere with a cliff face,” she said.
But the lush green landscape roughly 110 miles from home quickly became a new backdrop for the same issues.
“He was rough with me. He’d get in my face,” Molly said. "Even on this trip, we got in a blow-up fight the night before the hike. One of his good friends stopped by the house we were staying at and Todd didn't even look up from his phone,” she said. “When I said something about it, he said that I needed to stop trying to change him.”
Molly fell asleep that night after praying in the dark: “God, am I just supposed to be silent the rest of my life?”
She considers her survival a resounding answer, and the reason she is speaking up now.
According to Molly, it was odd for Todd to suggest anything physical.
“He didn’t like being outdoors, plain and simple,” she said. “But I liked hiking so I thought it was something he was trying for me."
On the mountain he was having a hard time physically, she said. She took a backpack from him, carrying it up the 1.5-mile Boulder Loop trail.
“When we got to the top he was still acting weird," she said. "He wanted to keep looking around, and he was running around by himself.”
Then, she said, he called her to look down a cliff.
“It was a 250-foot drop into pine trees," she said. "He was getting frustrated that I was scared, so I went to the edge, like he wanted. I didn’t want to spoil the day or let him down, so I went.”
Inching over, Molly remembers grabbing a branch for support while her husband stood behind her with his hands on her back.
“He asked me if I trusted him,” she said.
Her body supplied the answer, “I sat down and crab-walked away from the edge. I thought he was going to push me.”
She headed back into the tree line, toward the couple’s car parked at the roadside trailhead.
“He yelled from behind me,” Molly said. “He told me I was the biggest source of stress in his life. It came out of nowhere.”
The first raindrops fell — just as predicted — and the argument intensified until Todd admitted to having an affair with a friend of the family.
Astounded, Molly said she focused on the trees, the ground, the rain dampening her skin. She remembers needing any way to ground herself to reality.
“None of it felt real,” she said. “The storm was very clearly coming in at that point. And I just kept saying to him, ‘We need to get back to the car and we can talk about this there. We can figure this out there.’”
My husband the stranger
Molly can still picture Todd — up and down, crouching on the ground, then standing up again.
At one point, he grabbed a foot-long rock. She remembers it being pointed on one side and flat on the other. He dropped it, then picked up another just larger than a softball.
“I turned my back to him and woke up on the ground.”
Molly assumes the blow felt like sticking her head into a kick drum. There was a deafening hum with the strike, then blackness.
“When I came to, there were flashes of leaves flying in the air, and Todd was screaming, punching, kicking me,” she said. “I had never heard that noise he was making come out of anyone.”
Molly fought. Throwing her own fists and legs wildly, she won.
“He started to hyperventilate and got off of me,” she said. “He started wailing in the dirt. I picked up his hands to help him breathe and I remember thinking that I had never met this man before.”
It took a minute or so to realize her head was swelling quickly.
“I told him I needed to call 911. The pain was making its way around my whole head and face,” she said. “He just kept saying he couldn’t breathe. He was sorry. And that I deserved better. But he couldn’t breathe. That was his concern.”
He used what little breath he had to beg her not to call 911, she said.
Instead, Molly started a silent sprint down the mountain and made the call. When she reached the bottom, she ran straight into the safety of an awaiting ambulance.
On the gurney, she started to mourn life as she knew it.
“When you’re in the relationship you’re blind to what’s happening. It’s like walking through dark fog,” she said of the toxicity. “In the light now, I can see that it was Todd who was the problem, even though he was always telling me the opposite.”
Return to Boulder Loop
Her marriage and its bitter end could have devastated Molly, she said. But Carroll Deputy Sheriff Sean Welch, who was at the bottom of the mountain on Molly’s worst day, was among the people who helped change that.
The Afghanistan veteran was by her side — even after his shift ended and Molly remained hospitalized — to ground her just as nature had earlier. When she asked what happened — if it was real — he explained the situation.
“We talked about normal things too: dogs, food, pizza. When I looked over, he was there. There was just something about him that reassured me I was going to be okay,” she said. “He was a good man and I saw that right away. I trusted him, so I knew I’d be able to trust again.”
Molly spent a year in Hawaii after the attack, living with her oldest brother, a landscaper, and his family.
Dancing in the living room with her two small nieces was as healing as the months of trauma therapy she underwent, she said. She believes God landed her there, only strengthening her faith.
“I found a job as a preschool teacher at a school that was about to shut down because they were understaffed,” she said. “There was a church community waiting to welcome me. For me, I have to believe God led me to that place.”
After a year on the island, Molly came home for a short visit, then decided to make the move permanent after a different hike.
It was July 6, the anniversary of the attack, when she climbed back up Boulder Loop, this time with family and friends. One of them took a photograph of her smiling, hands on her hips.
In the picture, the sun is shining. Clouds dotting the sky look soft. They are far from threatening.
“There was a woman on the trail, a stranger, that saw me getting close to that ledge where Todd had his hands on my back. She told me to be careful," Molly said. "My husband hadn’t even told me to be careful."