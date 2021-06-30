WINDHAM -- A little rain and a lot of fun.
That was the mantra for residents -- many carrying umbrellas and wearing rain gear -- who came out for the town's July 4th celebration at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
Festivities started when the parking lot opened at 5:30 p.m.
The band Souled Out Show performed a concert from 7:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks were scheduled to go off around 9:30 p.m.
There was also plenty of food -- including ice cream and cotton candy -- during the outing, which was sponsored by the town's Recreation Department.