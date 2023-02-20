HAVERHILL — The Exchange Club of Haverhill will hold its 21st annual Rick Barry St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast on Friday, March 17, at 7 a.m. at the Haverhill Country Club.
Ron Carpenito and club President Kerri Petalidas are co-chairing the event.
The event raises money to benefit Child Abuse Prevention efforts and programs of the club and also supports the Michael B. Christensen Community and Family Support Center at GLCAC Inc., helping to create stronger safer families
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10 and are available at haverhillexchangeclub.com/stpats.html.
Sponsorships via an Advertising Book are available at various levels. This event sells out every year. Premier sponsor is Haverhill Bank.
Energy, environmental breakfast planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Energy and Environmental Breakfast Forum at its Spring Expo, Wednesday, April 5, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St. Keynote speaker is Rebecca Tepper, secretary Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Includes a continental breakfast. Free for members and $10 for future members.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamberofcommerce.com or call 978-686-0900.
Firefighters union holds Irish Night Out
LAWRENCE — North Andover Firefighters Local 2035 will hold an Irish Night Out on March 18 at 6 p.m. at Relief’s In, 1 Market St., Lawrence.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or at the Fire Department, 795 Chickering Road.
All proceeds will go to benefit the NAFD Local 2035 Scholarship Fund.
Softball pasta dinner planned
HAVERHILL — The Victor Emanuel Lodge 1646 Sons of Italy will hold its annual softball pasta dinner Saturday, March 25, at 5 p.m. in the basement hall of All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 10 and free for children under 4. This event is open to the public and will include pasta, meatballs, Fantini bread, salad and raffles.
Getting a jump on yard sale donations
HAVERHILL — The Rocks Village Memorial Association, a nonprofit that supports the preservation and maintenance of the historic Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum at 1 River Road, is seeking donations for its biennial Fundraiser Yard Sale.
Examples of desired items include decorative and holiday décor, kitchen and houseware items, small appliances, garden and outdoor items, small and midsize furniture, lamps, China sets, glassware, tools, sports equipment, toys, pet items, quilts, linens, jewelry and artwork. Estate cleanouts, including vintage and unique items are desired. The Association accepts items that are clean and in good and saleable condition. It does not accept electronics or clothing.
The spring event is scheduled for June 10 and 11, with donations due by June 3. The fall event is scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, with donations due by Sept. 23. The Fundraiser Yard Sale is held at the historic Hand Tub House located at 1 River Road. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact christine@rocksvillage.org to arrange your donation drop off. Visit rocksvillage.org.
