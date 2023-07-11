BOSTON — Hundreds of ride-hailing drivers converged on Beacon Hill on Tuesday calling on state lawmakers to approve legislation that would allow them to unionize.
The rally was organized by a coalition of drivers, labor unions and advocacy groups to call for passage of bills that would require workers for Uber, Lyft and other for-hire ride services to be paid minimum wage, get paid sick time, unemployment insurance, discrimination protection and collective bargaining rights.
"The right to collectively bargain over wages and benefits is not only a core common value of our commonwealth, but our country's founding values," state Sen. Liz Miranda, D-Boston, a primary sponsor of the legislation, said in remarks. "We should not deny that right to anyone."
Another sponsor, Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, said Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services are "exploiting" drivers while reaping billions of dollars in profits.
Among those backing the changes are the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ and International Association of Machinists, which formed a coalition with progressive and social justice groups earlier this year to push for its passage.
"It's been far too long that drivers have been driving without the rights that every other worker in this state and country enjoys," Manny Pastreich, president of SEIU 32BJ, said in remarks. "We are going to make history in this historic building as we fight to pass this legislation. We're going to fight and we're going to win."
Following the rally, a caravan of hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers circled the statehouse in their vehicles, honking their horns, waving banners and cheering.
Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and other ride-hailing companies argue that their drivers prefer the flexibility of working as independent contractors, not employees. They cite surveys of drivers suggesting drivers prefer the flexibility of contractual work.
"We’re encouraged to see that SEIU wants a resolution to this issue. However, we’re concerned that their current solution would force drivers to become employees for all intents and purposes," Connor Yunits, a spokesman for the industry-backed Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work, said in a statement.
"We can start to find common ground once they acknowledge 75% of drivers want to remain independent contractors," he added.
The coalition is urging state leaders to negotiate a compromise "that protects the independence that drivers demand and the benefits they deserve."
Last year, a coalition backed by California-based tech giants Uber, Lyft and DoorDash filed a proposal for the November ballot asking voters to decide whether drivers for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft should continue to be classified as independent contractors.
But the Supreme Judicial Court rejected the move, siding with opponents of the proposal. They filed a lawsuit arguing that it would violate a requirement in the state Constitution that initiative petitions must contain only "related or mutually dependent" subjects.
Massachusetts has seen the number of ride-hailing trips soar from 64.8 million in 2017 to 91.1 million in 2019, according to state data. But the number of trips has dropped off since the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 40 million rides reported in 2021, the latest data shows.
There are more than 200,000 approved ride-hailing drivers in the state but its not clear if all of those authorized to drive are on the roadways.
Prisell Polanco, a Boston-based Lyft driver, said he moved to the state from Florida two years ago with his wife and three kids and has struggled to pay his bills and put food on the table. He says the ability to unionize would improve his pay and benefits.
"There's been a steady decrease in the pay over the past few years," Polanco said. "I'm only making about a third of what I used to make a year, which makes it hard to survive and take care of my family."
Robert Cerreta of Lawrence been working for Uber and Lyft for about five years but says the hours have gotten longer while the pay has decreased. He says unionization would mean job protections and better wages.
"We don't have anyone representing us, and we don't have job security," he said through a translator. "It's only fair that we should able to organize for better pay and benefits."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
