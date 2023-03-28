LAWRENCE — State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced a shake-up Tuesday of the local receiver board that has been overseeing Lawrence Public Schools due to underperformance.
Several current board members, Jessica Andors, Noemi Custodia-Lora and Julia Silverio, are being removed. Members of the local elected delegation are making recommendations for their three seats and another vacant seat on the Lawrence Alliance For Education, said Riley who is also a past Lawrence school superintendent.
The three remaining seats on the LAE board will remain held by Mayor Brian DePena, Patricia Mariano, a School Committee member and retired principal of the Leahy school, and Maria Moeller, chief executive officer of The Community Group.
LPS has been under receivership status since 2012.
Riley, in an email sent out late Tuesday morning, said the change in membership is a "further step toward local control."
He did not name any potential new members in his email but said changes should be completed by April 30.
Riley thanked the outgoing members "for their service and dedication to the students, families, teachers and staff of LPS."
"Their experience, perspective, and thoughtful comments throughout their service on the LAE have contributed to our work on behalf of our students," Riley wrote.
Andors is executive director of Lawrence Community Works and Custodia-Lora is Northern Essex Community College's vice president of the Lawrence campus and community relations. Silverio is president and CEO of Silverio Insurance Agency in Lawrence.
LPS teachers did not support the changes, however.
"This is not a democracy. This is transparent attempt by the Commissioner to quiet critics of the failed state receivership by appearing to return control of the schools to the people of Lawrence," said Kimberly Barry, president of the Lawrence Teachers Union, on Tuesday afternoon.
In his email, Riley also announced a search for a new LPS superintendent will start in fall 2023 with the support of an executive search firm.
In January, former Superintendent Cynthia Paris announced her resignation after four years leading the city’s public schools, and six months after city councilors voted no confidence in her due to communication issues.
She was earning an annual salary of $248,700.
Juan Rodriguez, former principal of Lawrence High School and the Arlington School, was immediately named interim superintendent. Rodriguez was the current chief partnership officer for Lawrence Public Schools.
Paris was the third Lawrence superintendent during receivership. After her resignation, the teachers union described it as "an opportunity to correct an injustice imposed upon the hard-working families of Lawrence. After 11 years and three different superintendents it is clear that the time has come for the failed state takeover of the Lawrence Public Schools to end,” Barry said in a statement.
“State takeover has become an educational purgatory that robs Lawrence families of a democratic voice in their children’s’ education. For any superintendent search to truly attract the best possible candidates, receivership must end, and democracy must be restored," said Barry at that time.
