Dropped for repairs, the water level in Lawrence and Methuen stretches of the Merrimack River returned to normal Friday.
The Methuen boat ramp, which was closed due to the water drop, also reopened Friday, officials said.
"The levels have now been restored so safe boat ramp operation is feasible," said Skip Medford, spokesperson for Central Rivers Power.
Central Rivers Power owns and operates a hydroelectric plant at the Great Stone Dam at Falls Bridge on Route 28 in Lawrence.
On Saturday, June 4, the river level upstream of the dam was lowered about five feet. Medford explained the drawdown was necessary to conduct maintenance on the dam's crest gate system.
The necessary maintenance was supposed to take five days. However, Medford said the work was completed in three and half days due to "diligent operations" and long hours worked by the contractors.
He noted the river is a benefit to the area and "has so many users," including boaters and participants in this summer's Greater Lawrence Community Boating programs.
Medford said that no other maintenance work on the dam, or another water drop, are planned this summer.
"If we feel the need to do more repairs we'll do them in the fall," Medford said. "The drawdown is not something we elect to do unless there is a need."
Central Rivers Power owns and operates 45 hydroelectric power plants across the United States, providing reliable, low-carbon energy to the national power grid, according to the company website.
In 2007, then owned by Enel North America, the dam's traditional wooden flashboard system was replaced with a modern, inflatable crest gate. The project was billed by company and city officials as a major investment in Lawrence and the state's "green energy goals."
Water levels in the river were dropped them for the crest gate installation. Summer was the only time the project could be safely done due to fish migration patterns and the river flow.
A fish elevator is at the hydropower plant at the south end of the dam.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.