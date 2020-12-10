LAWRENCE — Mayor Daniel Rivera is officially onto his next chapter.
After seven years serving as Lawrence's leader, Rivera announced Thursday that he is stepping down as mayor to accept a job with MassDevelopment to serve as the company's president and chief executive officer with one year left in his second term.
Rivera's new role was confirmed Thursday morning when MassDevelopment's Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint him to the position during a remote meeting. In a statement to The Eagle-Tribune, Rivera said he will begin transition plan discussions at the next Lawrence City Council meeting on Tuesday.
“I am both honored and humbled to be chosen as the president and CEO of MassDevelopment and I’m excited for the opportunity to hone my focus on economic development, especially during these trying times,” Rivera said.
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, MassDevelopment stands to play a role in reconstruction of our economy that is inclusive, equitable, and focuses on neighborhoods and business districts in every corner of the Commonwealth," he continued. "I plan to address the Lawrence City Council at their regular meeting on Tuesday to discuss the transition and my time left as mayor. Being mayor in Lawrence has been the privilege of my life."
A Democrat who has worked closely with Gov. Charlie Baker, Rivera has shepherded the city through not one, but two major crises during his term — the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster and COVID-19.
Those leadership skills are what his new MassDevelopment colleagues say they admire.
"Dan has proven his management skills as mayor, managed a city with an operating budget of $341 million ... helped create 2,400 units of housing, many of them transit-oriented, redeveloped contaminated sites, made investments in parks — and done a lot of that with the help of our programs. He knows our programs well and knows how to use them," Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy said of Rivera during the Zoom call announcing the news this morning.
"He is someone Governor (Charlie) Baker and I know well, and he has made several key contributions to our administration."
Baker, too, sees strong value in naming Rivera to one of the state's top positions.
"Rivera will bring dedicated leadership experience, compassion and a steadfast commitment to economic recovery and growth for Massachusetts’ cities and towns in his new role at MassDevelopment,” Baker said in a statement. “In his role as mayor, Dan met every challenge and seized every opportunity to support his residents and create a stronger economy — including more jobs and housing. I’m confident he will work tirelessly in his new role to support economic growth statewide for all the residents in Massachusetts.”
This is a breaking story. A complete report will appear in Friday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and online at eagletribune.com