HAVERHILL — Yankee Clipper Harbor Tours of Newburyport is in its second season of offering riverboat tours in Haverhill. The Rachel Carson, a catamaran style boat that carries 30 passengers, departs the city docks behind the Tap Restaurant on Washington Street. Options include two-hour sunset cruises that depart at 6 p.m., and 75-minute cruises that depart at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
For a complete schedule of tours, reservations, and pricing, visit harbortours.com.
Summer reading kick-off in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The public library will hold a summer reading kickoff party on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Patrons of all ages can come and sign up for the summer reading challenges and have fun too.
The event will start off with a Rockabye Beats concert outdoors at 11 a.m. Try out some rhythm sticks, tambourines, and shakers.
There will also be giant lawn games, face painting, four sessions of laser tag, Sal’s pizza food truck, and Carter’s Ice Cream. Laser tag requires registration as space is limited. Please visit haverhillpl.org or call 978-373-1586, ext. 626 to register.
Commission to meet virtually
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting on Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m.
The agenda includes updates on the commission’s activities and is available online at mvpc.org. For questions or details of this meeting contact Jodie Furey at jfurey@mvpc.org.
Summer Theatre Workshop
HAVERHILL — The Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Church annual Summer Theatre Workshop is now accepting registrations for a bilingual presentation of Disney’s Frozen KIDS.
The workshops will be held July 24-28 at 26 White St. Monday to Thursday hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday is from 9 a.m. until the end of the performance that starts at 5 p.m.
Thanks to the support of the Haverhill Cultural Council and donors, the fee for the full week is $10 per child with a sibling discount, but no students will be turned away for financial reasons.
To register contact jking@urbanbridgesinc.org or call 978-457-1538.
