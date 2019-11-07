HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Registry of Motor Vehicles announced that due to its final upgrade to new technology, ATLAS, no customer service transactions can be conducted between Friday at 6 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 a.m.
In addition, inspection station locations will not be able to conduct motor vehicle inspections on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.
This final technology upgrade replaces a system that is 33 years old, officials said.
"We appreciate the public’s patience, cooperation, and understanding as the RMV completes its transition to a new platform that will greatly enhance the quality and number of online vehicle transactions available to our customers,” RMV Acting Registrar Jamey Tesler said. "This transition began with the introduction of new customer credentialing and licensing service in March 2018 and, as with any major organization-wide technology change, we expect an initial learning curve for our staff, business partners, and customers.
"We encourage all customers to skip the line and go online to take advantage of the many new service offerings that will be available at mass.gov/rmv beginning Nov. 12,” he added.
Registry customers are encouraged to plan for the shutdown of transactions between late in the day on Friday and the start of business on Tuesday.
With the new ATLAS system, many new transactions will be available at mass.gov/RMV.
The following services will not be available between Friday at 6 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 a.m.:
No RMV services, including registration or licensing services, will be available at the RMV, AAA, auto dealerships, or at insurance companies.
No vehicle safety and emissions inspections will be conducted in Massachusetts.
No RMV internet transactions or phone service will be available.
No external interfaces for driver or vehicle services will be accessible.
Meanwhile, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, no credit card transactions can be processed until the start of business on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Service Centers, transactions, and operations will reopen for business on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at regularly scheduled times, following the observed Veterans Day federal and state holiday.
For more information, visit mass.gov/rmv.