The New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition has scheduled sessions around the state with hopes of encouraging more communities and groups to bring basic, preventative dental care to schools.
The events, aimed at local officials, school leaders, civic groups, and health care providers, are free but pre-registration is required by visiting nhoralhealth.org or by emailing Gail Brown, director of the coalition, at Gbrown@nhoralhealth.org.
All sessions will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
• Sept. 21, Home Healthcare, Hospice, & Community Services in Keene
• Sept, 26, AHEAD, Affordable Housing Education & Development in Littleton
• Oct. 16, Community Campus in Portsmouth
• Oct. 17, Northeast Delta Dental in Concord
Upcoming sessions will also be scheduled in Laconia and Rochester.
