KEVIN COYLE
Portsmouth, Democrat
Age: 57
Profession: Attorney
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected?If elected to the position of Rockingham County sheriff, I would restore credibility to the office. It is currently being led by someone who doesn’t understand what the job entails.
The current office holder has had to hire others to handle the day-to-day operations of the office because he is incapable of managing operations. He is nothing more than a figure head.
I have worked with law enforcement for my entire 28-year career. I understand the dynamics of the office and will be able to do the job on day one.
What are key issues for you?If elected I would focus on the major issue facing the law enforcement community.
For the last few years, staffing has been a real issue for our local departments. I would focus the sheriff’s office to work in tandem with other local agencies to make sure our entire county has appropriate protection.
We don’t need deputies writing tickets on Route 101 and on Interstate 95. We need them supporting our law enforcement partners.
CHUCK MASSAHOS
Salem, Republican
Age: 64
Profession: Sheriff of Rockingham County and small business owner
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected?During the past four years as sheriff, I have brought accountability, fiscal responsibility and a mission of being more engaged with the community to the sheriff’s office.
I am your sheriff and I work for the people.
I have overseen upgrades to our regional dispatch center and radio network. I have also served on the Police Standards and Training Counsel as we adapt to emerging trends and issues facing law enforcement.
We also assist other agencies with investigations and conflict cases when requested.
What are key issues for you?I will keep taking dangerous drugs off the streets that are killing our friends, family and children. In just the past 15 months we have seized over 75 pounds of hard drugs like fentanyl, 20,000 fake prescription pills, 1,300 doses of the date rape drug GHB, as well as 12 illegal guns.
Recruitment and retention is a national issue in law enforcement right now in an already difficult career. I have worked with collective bargaining units and elected officials to ensure we are competitive to attract and retain the best quality employees.
