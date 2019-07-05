The two-lane bridge connecting Rocks Village in Haverhill to West Newbury was closed Friday afternoon after a truck with a roll-off trash bin apparently hit part of the structure overhead, knocking the metal bin onto the bridge.
Police closed the bridge and were reportedly waiting for a state bridge inspector to arrive to determine the extent of damage.
The trash bin also was straddling the center line of the bridge, which is a connector for many people coming to and from Haverhill, West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac.
