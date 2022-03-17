HAVERHILL/WEST NEWBURY — State transportation officials are warning drivers to avoid the Rocks Village bridge after it was struck by an over height truck.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Thursday that East Main/Bridge Street between River Road and Warf Lane in Haverhill are closed due to an over-height truck striking the Rocks Village Bridge connecting Haverhill and West Newbury.
MassDOT is inspecting the bridge and it will remain closed until the inspection concludes and any necessary steps are taken to stabilize the structure, officials said.
More details will be announced regarding the traffic impacts of this incident when they are known.
MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays.
Those traveling through the area should expect delays and should reduce speed and use caution.
For more information on traffic conditions drivers are encouraged to:
Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
Visit www.mass511.com for real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and also allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions. Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.