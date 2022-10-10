HAVERHILL — The heavily used Rocks Village Bridge linking Haverhill and West Newbury fully reopened to vehicle, marine and foot traffic about noon on Tuesday.
Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said work crews and contractors completed a series of emergency repairs to restore the structural capacity of the bridge after it was significantly damaged due to an over-height truck strike on March 17. The maximum vertical clearance for vehicles traveling over the bridge is 12 feet, 6 inches.
It was the third such incident involving trucks trying to cross the bridge in the past four years.
Following its closure, the state installed detour signs in various areas to help drivers find other routes. The bridge is heavily used by commuters and businesses on both sides of the river as well as by Southern New Hampshire communities and schools on both sides of the river.
In the months following the closure of the bridge in March, local leaders asked the state to implement a permanent truck restriction on the bridge or install improved signage noting height restrictions.
MassDOT officials responded, saying the $14.1 million Rocks Bridge rehabilitation project – funded in 2012 by the Patrick-Murray Administration’s Accelerated Bridge Program to repair structurally deficient bridges statewide – was specifically designed to accommodate all types of traffic and vehicles.
MassDOT officials said this week that in conjunction with the repairs to the bridge, MassDOT has developed a local and regional warning signage plan highlighting the vertical clearance restriction on the bridge. The signage plan is in the fabrication stage with the majority of the signs expected to be installed during October.
In the interim, a series of portable changeable message signs are being used to advise drivers of the restriction, officials said.
These illuminated signs stating “Rocks Village Bridge Maximum Height 12’-6” were installed on Main Street at Bridge Street and on Main Street at Church Street in West Newbury; on River Road at Merrimac Street in Merrimac and on Amesbury Line Road prior to Old Amesbury Line Road in Haverhill.
MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard said MassDOT appreciates the collaboration of state and local officials in Haverhill, West Newbury and Merrimac, and the patience and understanding of those who reside near and/or use the Rocks Village Bridge, during the development and implementation of the emergency repairs.
