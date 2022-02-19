LAWRENCE — Doris Rodriguez has announced her candidacy for the new State Senate First Essex District seat, saying she hopes to become "the vocal bridge between our communities of Methuen, Lawrence and Haverhill."
A Lawrence High School graduate, Rodriguez said she has the "experience, knowledge, dedication and bilingual abilities to equally advocate for all and represent the Merrimack Valley as a whole."
Born in Methuen and raised in Lawrence, Rodriguez was raised by immigrant parents who came to the United States from the Dominican Republic to pursue the American Dream, she said.
After graduating from LHS, Rodriguez attended Merrimack College and then Suffolk University Law School.
She has worked in both the private and public sectors including as tax counsel for a private software company, the Internal Revenue Service in Andover, a law librarian for the Massachusetts Trial Court libraries and compliance officer for the city of Lawrence.
Rodriguez said while employed in Lawrence, she "managed to bring the city $3 million to make the city's housing stock a healthier living environment for families and their children."
She is the mother of three girls and has two grandchildren.
If elected, Rodriguez said she will advocate "through transparency and fairness" to bring funds to local communities and "support changes to better the future of our citizens."
More information is available at VoteDorisVRodriguez.com.
