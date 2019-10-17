HAVERHILL — Veterans dedicated to volunteering and giving back to the community will be honored at the Haverhill Rotary Club’s fourth annual Veterans Day Awards Breakfast at the Haverhill Country Club, Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
The club is seeking nominees for the awards. Three veterans will be honored, though all nominees will be invited to the breakfast at no charge. Nominees must have served in any branch of the U.S. armed forces and be an active resident of Greater Haverhill.
Award recipients will be chosen based on contributions made to the community after their military service, according to an announcement by the Rotary Club. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 27.
Nomination forms are available at the Veterans Services office, Haverhill Public Library, City Hall and at Pentucket Bank, 1 Merrimack St.
In addition to the awards, the event features a full buffet breakfast and keynote address by state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell. The breakfast is open to the public. Tickets are $25 each. Proceeds will support veterans causes in Greater Haverhill.
The Rotary Club is also seeking sponsors for the event, with sponsorship levels ranging from $50 to $5,000. For more information, about nominations or sponsorships, contact Allison Field at 978-556-5517, or at afield@pentucketbank.com, or Eva Valentine at (978) 994-4002, or at speakeasy1178@gmail.com.
Family Weekend concerts at Phillips Academy
ANDOVER — The Symphony and Chamber Orchestras and the Concert Bands perform Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Cochran Chapel. The Amadeus Chamber Orchestra directed by Elizabeth Aureden will perform the first movement of Mendelssohn’s String Symphony in D Major. The fourth movement of Dvorak’s Symphony VIII will be performed by the Symphony Orchestra, directed by Christina Landolt. Derek Jacoby will lead the Chamber Orchestra in Handel’s Concerto Grosso in F Major. The Concert Bands, directed by Peter Cirelli, and Vincent Monaco, will perform Alamo March by Karl L. King and Del Borgo’s Music for Winds and Percussion.
On Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Cochran Chapel, Abbey Siegfried will lead the Academy Chorus and Fidelio Society in a concert titled, “Words Matter.” All the music to be performed has been composed by living composers.
Cochran Chapel, which is accessible, is on the Phillips Academy Campus, 2 Chapel Ave. For more information, call the Academy at 978-749-4260 or email music@andover.edu.
Chili cook off is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum will hold its 13th annual chili cook-off Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Organizers are looking for chili aficionados to compete and to sample.
Tasting and judging is from 6 to 8 p.m. Prizes will be given for best individual; best business; best firehouse, police and EMS entry; and best restaurant.
The event will include mystery balloons, a silent auction, cash bar, food concession for non-chili lovers, and door prizes.
The museum is at 75 Kenoza Ave.
For tickets or more information, or to download an entry form, visit online at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or call Cynthia Graham at 978-994-1854 or Patricia Graham at 978-835-1565.
Freemasons open house is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Masonic Building, 111 Merrimack St., will open its doors to the public Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the 2019 spring open house, a statewide celebration of Freemasonry.
This event is presented by the Merrimack and Saggahew lodges. Members of both lodges will provide tours of their building, talk about Freemasonry’s history, discuss its ceremonies, and what value members derive from their participation in the fraternity
During this open house event, the two lodges will hold a charity drive for local veterans in need. Items needed include toiletries and undergarments as well as dry and canned foods. For a detailed list of items visit haverhillmasonry.org.