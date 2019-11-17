SALEM, N.H. — Patience is a necessity when navigating around Salem. Road construction has impacted typical commutes and the everyday errands.
“It’s a hampster maze,” Salem resident Ron Sorenson said.
However, it is like the Salem High School project — it will be great when it’s finally done, Sorenson said. He’s lived in the town for 40 years, and lately it’s seemed like its been never-ending construction, he said. But he knows it will be better.
As cold weather creeps in, much of that construction in town is wrapping up for the season. The water and sewer work on Route 28 has wrapped for the season. However, crews are currently replacing a culvert and expect that work to continue into the winter months, said Dan Hudson, Salem’s director of engineering. Work on the mall road will be wrapping for the season soon as well, he added.
“A lot of these projects were needed,” Hudson said. “We accelerated and expanded them as needed to go with the work that’s going to be done. We are making complete improvements so we don’t have to come back later.”
Updating water and sewer lines along Route 28, and widening the Depot intersection at the corner of Main Street have been projects in the work for years. The widening project, which was originally started by the state in the mid-’90s is expected to begin in the summer, Hudson said.
The new water lines will be able to carry an increased flow of water through town as Salem gears up to connect to Manchester Water Works for the southern New Hampshire water pipeline that will bring water from Manchester along Route 28 south to Salem.
While replacing the utilities, the town also decided to widen the culvert near the intersection of Route 28 and Westchester Street. In that area, traffic is reduced to one lane as the work continues through January and possibly into February, Hudson said.
Water main work in the Depot intersection has occurred, which was necessary to complete before the widening project to get everything underground sorted out, Hudson explained.
The widening project is expected to start in the summer after a contract is awarded in May, Hudson said. It will last about a year and a half, he added. Widening the road is expected to ease traffic and improve safety at Salem’s most dangerous intersection — 220 crashes happened there within a 3-year period, Hudson said.
There will also be other projects along Route 28 and near the Tuscan Village next summer as part of the $14.2 million of off-site improvements promised by the developers in an agreement with the town earlier this year. Entrances into the development from Route 28 will be widened to three lanes, Hudson explained. He added there will be other work to the sidewalks and traffic lights in the area as well.
“We all understand that the work needs to happen,” Hudson said, adding that it will allow for better traffic flow when the development is full and more people are coming to Salem.
Businesses in Salem have been impacted, but the construction is very necessary, said Donna Morris, president of the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce. She added that the town has been helpful in providing information to local businesses, and helping advertise on road signs that the businesses are still open.
Hudson emphasized this as well, “All businesses remain open. If you have a destination in the area, you will get there,” he said.
Hudson added there are multiple ways to get places, and the town will be releasing a map to refresh everyone on alternate routes, one of which is the new route through Tuscan Village — Tuscan Way and Artisan Drive are both open, connecting the new Market Basket shopping center to Mall Road.
Casey and Nick Casassa, of Salem, typically take the back roads through Salem. The couple has lived near Tyler Street, which they acknowledged locals use as a cut through to avoid Route 28.
“28 always has traffic whether there’s construction or not,” Casey Casassa said. “You know the saying there’s winter and construction season? Both of us grew up in New England, so it’s just part of life.”
Keep an eye on salemnh.gov and the town’s Facebook pages to get updates.