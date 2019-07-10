METHUEN — The breakdown lane and right travel lane of Route 213 East in Methuen will be closed for the next 24 hours after a crash damaged the overpass there early Wednesday, state police said.
Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, state police said they responded to the highway after a tractor trailer hauling an excavator rammed into the overpass, which was not tall enough to accommodate the large piece of construction equipment.
The bridge structure was damaged and debris landed in the road, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. A bridge inspector was sent to check out the area immediately.
Police expect the repairs to take about 24 hours.
No injuries or arrests were reported by officials.
Police said the investigation remains open.