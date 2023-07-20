DERRY — “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard will bring his velvety smooth R&B show to Tupelo Music Hall on Saturday, July 22, with “Ruben Sings Luther.”
The concert pays tribute to the music of the late Luther Vandross — an artist who musically influenced Studdard — and to whom he’s been compared throughout his 20-year career.
Studdard has performed these special concerts periodically over the past several years and described the atmosphere as a party from start to finish.
“When you go to a good party, you need everything,” said Studdard. “You need the slow jams and the high energy. Vandross was the best at both.”
The audience will hear Vandross classics such as “Power of Love” and “Never Too Much” during Studdard’s set, which he says covers the hits and delves into fan favorite cuts.
The 44-year-old rose to fame after winning the second season of “American Idol” in 2003. Studdard sang Vandross’ “A House is Not a Home” on the finale. He’s had a successful career, that’s included numerous albums and a Grammy nomination.
But for as long as he can remember — even before his “American Idol” stint — people have compared him to Vandross.
He said that was for better or worse at times, but embraced the high compliment when his tour manager pitched him the idea for this show.
Studdard has always been a fan of all types of music, and studied music in college while playing tuba his whole life.
He said he’s influenced by classic artists and older music. Studdard’s mom was also a Vandross “super fan” and first brought her son to see him in concert around age six.
“Luther has had such a huge influence on my music,” said Studdard. “I always pay tribute to anyone that’s had a huge impact on me musically.”
When this opportunity arose, he thought he could do a show of this caliber justice. “I felt this was something I could do that possibly no one else could,” said Studdard.
The show’s first run was a hit. Studdard couldn’t believe looking out into the audience and seeing the crowd become emotional while he sang.
“It was something I had never seen before,” he said about those first concerts. “They missed hearing Luther’s music live.”
It was important for him to treat the shows almost like a Broadway musical and not put his own “Ruben Studdard” twist on the music. He studied Vandross’ old concert footage to help replicate the singer’s style and stage presence.
During the shows, Studdard emulates the legend from first note to last chord, weaving in family stories connected to Vandross.
“You know how the crowd is going to react to certain sections, especially the high-energy ones,” said Studdard. “I’ll talk about memories of being around my family and how Luther’s music was always a part of that.
“Then we play ‘Having a Party’ and the crowd loses it,” he added. “The shows have just been an amazing experience.”
For Studdard, “A House is Not a Home” is the most challenging number of the night – but one the audience expects to hear. “It is the one song that gives me butterflies,” said Studdard.
In 2018, Studdard added to the Vandross experience by releasing an album covering the artist’s music. This September, he’ll release the first album of his own music since 2014. He gave fans a taste of what’s to come with May’s single, “The Way I Remember It.”
Studdard grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and is thankful he’s been able to perform in places like New Hampshire over the years.
“The one thing that has been a blessing of this whole experience of being a part of the “American Idol” family is that I have had the opportunity to go to places that most artists will probably never see,” he said.
“I just look forward to playing wherever people are going to enjoy the music,” said Studdard. “The fans always bring a lot of energy. We are going to have a good time in Derry.”
