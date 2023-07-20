It's been 20 years since Ruben Studdard won "American Idol."

“Idol” Memories

It's been 20 years since Ruben Studdard won "American Idol."

He says it feels that long because the show producers remind him and fellow contestants every time he's asked to come on the show, Studdard chuckled.

“They remind us every few years hold old we are getting and how far removed we are from being on the show,” he laughed.

Studdard won "American Idol" when he was 24 years old. Now 44, he's put out seven albums — six of his own music and one covering the legend Luther Vandross.

He'll be releasing his seventh album later this year.

Remembering his “Idol” days, Studdard said his mother recently found a box filled with some of those memories.

Studdard recalled leaving for the American Idol tour and leaving a box at her house with different show items.

“In that box I found the very first AT&T phone they gave us on the show and the second one they gave us which was a T-Mobile rotary phone,” said Studdard.

He joked that 20 years later, the contestants don't receive rotary phones.