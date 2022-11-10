ANDOVER — This year’s Run for the Troops 5K run/walk takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. in front of the town offices at 36 Bartlet St.
The event supports veterans’ programs through its beneficiaries, Challenge Unlimited at Ironstone Farms, Homeland Heroes Foundation and Homes For Our Troops. The event’s annual dinner and silent auction is Friday, Nov. 11, at the Danversport Yacht Club.
There is a $40 run/walk entry fee. For more information, for dinner tickets, to register for the run/walk or to donate, visit runforthetroops5k.com.
Free veterans coffee event is Friday
HAVERHILL/AMESBURY — In honor of Veterans Day, CNA Stores will hold a “Coffee for Veterans” event on Friday, Nov. 11, at its Haverhill and Amesbury stores. The event will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and will include free coffee and pastries for veterans. Enjoy cookies and pastries from the neighboring business, River Street Cafe’ and coffee from fellow Veteran-owned business, Wise House Coffee.
Candy collection for veterans
GROVELAND — Norwood Insurance in Groveland is collecting candy for the Treats for Troops program. All candy collected will be delivered to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill and the West Roxbury VA. Students at Central Catholic High School hosted a candy drive to support the project, and donations of candy are being accepted at Norwood Insurance, 293 Main St., Groveland. You can also donate during Sunday’s Run for the Troops in Andover, where the Norwood Insurance truck will be stationed.
Annual Garrison talk is Dec. 10
NEWBURYPORT — Kabria Baumgartner, a Newburyport resident and professor of history and Africana studies, will be the featured speaker to celebrate William Lloyd Garrison’s legacy at the third annual Garrison lecture on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St.
This free event, organized by the Friends of William Lloyd Garrison, aims to recognize Garrison around his birthday each year and consider how his legacy is still relevant today.
Baumgartner is working with the city’s Office of Planning and Development to create signs to mark places in Newburyport where all traces of the city’s Black history have been erased.
Garrison, who was born in Newburyport in 1805, was a driving force in the 19th century abolition movement that led to the Civil War. He was one of the first to demand immediate and unconditional freedom for all slaves and published the Boston anti-slavery newspaper, “The Liberator,” from 1831 to 1865. After the war, he went on to champion women’s rights and their right to vote.
For more information visit annualwilliamlloydgarrisonlecture.wordpress.com. Goodwill offerings will be accepted at the door to support the series.
This program is made possible through a Bridge Street Grant from Mass Humanities.
Haverhill Women’s City Club to meet Nov. 15
HAVERHILL —The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will meet Nov. 15 at the Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St. Doors open at 12:20 p.m. and the meeting begins at 1 p.m. Coffee and refreshments will be served and guests are asked for a $4 donation.
Tippy Missick, a seasoned fitness expert, will lead the ladies and teach some simple ways to improve balance, strengthen muscles to reduce the risk of falls, along with chair exercises. Her ideal clients are adults over 45 who are starting to experience subtle changes of aging and looking for a simple solution to slow down the aging process.
The club meets monthly from September through June. Women from throughout the Merrimack Valley are welcome to join or stop by and enjoy a meeting. For more information, send email to pfarfaras@aol.com.
MV Planning Commission to meet virtually
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates on the commission’s activities and is available at the MVPC website www.mvpc.org. For questions or details of this meeting contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Local organization receives grant to promote energy efficiency
LAWRENCE — The sponsors of Mass Save recently awarded $20,000 to Asociacion Ministerial Evangelica Del Area de Lawrence (AMEDAL). The funding will support the development of energy efficiency-focused education opportunities and help residents reduce their carbon footprint. AMEDAL’s grant-funded program will be called InforME Energy Efficiency, and will include bilingual marketing campaigns, support education/literacy efforts for residents, and create “Charlas” (focus groups) to target those who will not come to regular events, due to a fear of gatherings or disabilities. They also plan to hire a full-time bilingual outreach worker/promotor(a) to help reach, coordinate and disseminate information in the community, promote Charlas, and plan community and educational events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.