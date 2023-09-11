HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA will hold its first Run to the Ruckus 5K road race on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 9 a.m. This timed run will start at Riverfront Park on the morning of Team Haverhill’s annual River Ruckus. Proceeds help ensure the YMCA can continue to provide families and individuals with programming, services and resources they need through financial assistance and scholarships.
Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus community event is from noon to 8:30 p.m. in the city’s Riverfront Cultural District and Washington Street and will feature a classic car show, live music, food and beverages, activities for kids, and will conclude with a fireworks display over the Merrimack River.
Strollers are welcome. T-shirts are offered to the first 500 to register for the run.
Medals will be awarded to first, second and third place male, female and non-binary runners in various age groups and categories including wheelchairs.
For more information and to register for the race visit online at tinyurl.com/yc287d5v.
Hike for Hope is Sept. 24
ANDOVER — Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence will hold its annual Hike for Hope 5K charity walk/run to benefit the guests of Lazarus House on Sunday, Sept. 24, at The Park on Bartlett Street in Andover.
This fun, community-focused event brings people together to raise critical funds for Lazarus House to continue to meet the needs of the increasing number of guests who find themselves without the necessary food, clothing and shelter for their families.
Registration and check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk/run kicks off at 1 p.m.
All registered participants will receive a HIKE for HOPE 2023 T-shirt. Kids activities include face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon twisting, games and more.
Also music, cider donuts and pizza. This is dog-friendly event.
For more information or to register visit online at hikeforhope.org.
VFW Santa Parade sauce and meatball contest
HAVERHILL — Organizers of the annual Lorraine Post 29 VFW Santa Parade will hold their first Santa Sauce & Snowball fundraiser Sept. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at AmVets Post 147, located at 576 Primrose St.
The event will include sauce and meatball tasting and judging, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and raffles for prizes.
To enter your sauce or meatballs visit online at haverhillsantaparade.com. Cost to enter is $25 per person for one or $40 if you want to enter both contests. Tickets to the event will be sold at the door at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for children payable by cash, check or Venmo.
VFW Santa Parade registration deadline
HAVERHILL — This year’s 59th annual Lorraine Post 29 VFW Santa Parade will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, starting at 1 p.m. The parade theme is “Candyland Christmas!”
Applications for 2023 floats, parade participants, and antique cars are available online at haverhillsantaparade.com. Deadline for applying to participate in the parade is Friday, Nov. 10. For more information contact Daniel Plourde Sr. at 978-373-3777 and leave a message.
Call for plein air artists
HAVERHILL — The John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace invites plein air artists to paint on the historic property at 305 Whittier Road on Sept. 23. This event is part of the annual National Heritage Area Trails & Sails Weekend.
Join artist friends Ana Smyth, Maria Nemchuk, Tina Rawson, Mark Reusch and others along with members of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association.
The Whittier museum will be open for house tours and visits from Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 24.
For more information, contact Jimmy Carbone at foodkarma@gmail.com.
