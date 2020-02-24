HAVERHILL — Mona Kerouac waited outside Maria’s Family Restaurant on Sunday morning to watch her husband of 48 years run the 13th annual Frozen Shamrock 3 Mile Run.
“My husband is 68 years old, he started running when he was 60 years old,” Kerouac said. “He started doing it for health reasons and now he is hooked.”
Her husband, Richard, began running to get his diabetes under control, she said.
“He and I both had gastric bypasses because we were morbidly obese and part of the full program was you had to start exercising ... so he started running and now he’s hooked.”
He was one of 700 runners who signed up for the race Sunday. The Frozen Shamrock 3 Mile Run kicks off the annual Wild Rover Series of races.
The next race, the Claddagh Pub 4-Miler, takes place March 1 in Lawrence and the final, 5-mile race is the following Sunday in Dracut.
And with runners coming from as far as Astoria, New York, to participate, the event was certainly a draw to the area.
“This brings a whole bunch of people to a particular part of Haverhill at a day, time or year when no one would normally be here,” said David LaBrode, chief strategist of the Wild Rover Series. “It promotes the city without an official promotion aspect.”
LaBrode added that the race generally brings in about $2,000 a year, most of which goes back into the race fund.
And it keeps people — like Manchester, New Hampshire, resident Megan Monahan — coming back for more.
“I have been doing this series for five years now,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite running series. I started because I like the medals you get when you run the series, how all three of them go together.”
The male and female winners Sunday were 23-year-old Robert DeSisto Jr. of Cambridge, who completed the race in 15:01 minutes, and Simonetta Piergentil, 55 of Wilmington, who finished in 19:23 minutes.
“I was pushing pretty hard in the race,” said DeSisto, who used to run track for New York University. “There’s a couple big hills in there that kind of take a little bit out of you, but I’m feeling OK.”
After the race, many of the runners grabbed a beer at Maria’s Family Restaurant, including Billerica resident Kevin Bowen.
“It’s fun, good beer, good times,” he said. “The last time I did the 5-miler in Lowell, I had a free beer beforehand and it didn’t hurt.”