HAVERHILL — During the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ruth’s House is inviting community members and local businesses to bring in gently used or new bras for Ruth’s House clients.
The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce has bra donation boxes in their Harbor Place offices as well.
Hours for drop off at Ruth’s House are Tuesday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hours for drop off at the Haverhill Chamber are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit online at ruthsthriftshop.com.
Keolis offers $1K scholarships to STEM students
BOSTON – Keolis Commuter Services, the MBTA’s operating partner for the state's commuter rail, announced Friday that it awarded $25,000 to local students as part of the 2019 Keolis Scholars program.
Twenty-five students from Boston, Brockton, Lawrence, Lynn and Worcester will use the $1,000 gift to help pay for post-secondary education or job training.
This is the fourth year Keolis has awarded scholarships. Since the program began in 2016, the total amount of scholarship money awarded has reached $100,000 for 100 students, with 60 percent of those students pursuing degrees in a STEM field, which includes science, technology, engineering and math.
The scholarship awards were announced as Massachusetts celebrated STEM Week. Organized by the Executive Office of Education, it is a statewide effort to boost the interest, awareness and ability for all learners to envision themselves in STEM education and employment opportunities.
The following are the students from Lawrence who were named 2019 Keolis Scholars, along with their declared school and intended major: Barbara Batista, biology/animal science, UMass-Amherst; Elivianna De Jesus, political science, UMass-Lowell; Jaythian Lopez, autobody, Nashua Community College; Alexa Pagan, communications, Simmons College; Anderson Santos, math, Northern Essex Community College.
Endless war forum in Pelham
PELHAM — Nonpartisan group Open the Government hosts a forum to talk about the costs of war at the Pelham VFW on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The group invited national security experts to discuss public engagement with U.S. wars, and whether Americans should be asking more questions about the financial and human costs, Congressional oversight, strategic goals of military action. Open the Government is an inclusive, nonpartisan coalition that works to strengthen our democracy and empower the public by advancing policies that create a more open, accountable, and responsive government.
The event is at Pelham's VFW Post 10722 at 6 Main Street.
Veterans Alliance to host pre-election breakfast
HAVERHILL — The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill will hold a pre-election breakfast to benefit local veterans on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Amvets on Primrose Street.
The alliance is seeking sponsors to build a large, wooden American flag at the event. Sponsors can fund a stripe for $1,000 or a star for $250. Place mat sponsorships are $60 each.
The City Council approved buying a stripe at its recent meeting for the third consecutive year.
The event serves as an opportunity for citizens to thank local veterans for their service and to meet with candidates running for office.
This will be the third breakfast the group has held. Its inaugural breakfast raised $20,000 in November of 2017, just three months after the nonprofit group was formed by city Councilor Michael McGonagle. The event has raised more than $25,000 last year to seven different groups, officials said.
The alliance was formed to benefit veterans organizations in the city that can no longer solicit donations on city streets per city ordinance.
The Amvets Post 147 is at 576 Primrose St. The cost of attendance is $5, but is free for veterans and seniors.
For sponsorship information or to make a donation, call McGonagle at 978-372-4440. Leave a message if he does not answer.
Sons of Italy to hold baking contest
HAVERHILL — The Sons of Italy Victor Emanuel Lodge will hold its second Bake Off competition Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lasting Room, 122 Washington St.
If you are interested in being a contestant, please contact Renee Ouellette or Erica Wood though Facebook messaging.
First place will receive a trophy and half of the proceeds; second place will receive a trophy and their entry fee back, and third place will receive a trophy.
Bakers are asked to arrive starting at 12:30 p.m. to complete registration and to set up.
The lodge will be holding a care package drive for the troops during the event. Suggested items include travel size toiletries, bags of hard candies, socks, mini first aid kits, mini sewing kits and baby wipes. For every five items you bring, you will receive a raffle ticket for the door prize. Please note that a bag of candy counts as one item.
The event will also include raffles, with proceeds from the raffles going to the Hearts Apart organization at Hanscom Air Force Base.
Visit the Victor Emanuel Lodge #1646 Sons of Italy on Facebook.
Free food at Tuscan for veterans
SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Brands again will serve veterans complimentary lunches to remember their service on Veterans Day, November 11, at their four Tuscan Kitchen locations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Complimentary meals are available to all veterans and active military personnel and a chosen guest. Tuscan Brands has served over 17,000 guests on this day over the past nine years as a small way of saying thank you to the brave and selfless individuals. Tuscan's team of chefs, servers and more will donate their time to show their appreciation for these individuals’ service to our country while giving them a three-course meal and an afternoon in Italy sans passport. All four Tuscan locations will be participating in the event and will be closed to the public, including the Salem location at 63 Main Street.
Greek festival planned
HAVERHILL — The annual Greek Festival sponsored by the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox will be held Nov. 1, 2 and 3 at the Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter St.
The celebration is Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The menu of authentic Greek cuisine includes lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka, pistachio, spinach pie, and other specialties. In addition to the delicious food, homemade Greek pastries and traditional loukoumades will be available throughout the weekend. Takeout will also be available on all three days.
On the evening of Nov. 2, live Greek music will echo throughout the hall. Raffle prizes, free admission and parking.
Temple Sisterhood sponsors art festivalANDOVER — The Artisan Festival at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, features the work of painters, quilters, jewelers, photographers, ceramic and porcelain artisans, among others, on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The festival, an early holiday shopping opportunity, is open to the community.The festival includes a raffle of works donated by the artists, with proceeds going to UTEC, a nonprofit group that provides mentoring, education and job opportunities to youth in the Merrimack Valley. Coffee and snacks are available for purchase. A crafts table is provided for children while their parents browse.The festival is sponsored by the Sisterhood of Temple Emanuel.