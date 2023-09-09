HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House will hold its annual Changing Seasons, Changing Lives fall fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
The event includes dinner, a DJ, games, silent auction, raffles, and more in support of the organization’s mission to provide vulnerable members of the community with reliable clothing and soft job skills training resources.
Passed Hors D’Oeuvres include bacon wrapped scallops, Beef Wellington and stuffed mushrooms. Dinner is butternut squash ravioli, caprese pasta, garlic bread and breadsticks, salad, pesto chicken caprese, and cheese flatbreads. Gluten free options available. Dessert to be announced. A cash bar will be available.
Dance the night away with DJ Barry P. Aleo from Party Time Events, play popular games such as Grab-a-Bag and WToss, and enjoy an evening with fun, community-driven individuals.
For tickets or more information visit online at givebutter.com/c/ruthshousefallfundraiser.
Mayoral debate on HCMedia
HAVERHILL — You still have a chance to watch the mayoral debate hosted last week by Frank Novak on his Point of Reference show.
Watch it on HC Media’s local cable access channel 22 on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m., and on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m., before heading to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 12, which is preliminary election day in Haverhill.
Annual Dinner of Hope
HAVERHILL — Asperger Works will hold its annual Dinner of Hope on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 11 p.m. in Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St. The event will include dinner, entertainment and a silent auction.
Keynote speaker is Eileen Duff, a member of the Governor’s Council.
The nonprofit Asperger Works assists individuals within the autistic community in finding fulfilling work, stay employed, and advance in their careers.
For tickets or for more information, visit online at dinner23.aspergerworks.org.
Food drive planned
ANDOVER — A food drive to benefit Merrimack Valley Food Bank’s Operation Nourish Program will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Rapiscan Systems, 23 Frontage Road. Desired items include mac and cheese, pasta, rice, soup, beans, tuna, canned meat and canned vegetables, granola bars, juice boxes and other healthy snacks. Please donate only unexpired and non-perishable food.
Operation Nourish partners with schools in Greater Lowell and Lawrence to provide nutritious food for these students to enjoy when they are away from school.
Art exhibition begins Sept. 16
HAVERHILL — SJ Art Consulting at 43 Washington St. will host an exhibition titled “From One to the Other; Artwork by Erica Licea-Kane” from Saturday, Sept. 16, to Saturday, Oct. 21. An artist reception is Saturday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
The exhibition features large paintings and a series of framed drawings.
Sarah LoVasco, owner and founder of SJ Art Consulting, says Licea-Kane’s paintings are, in fact, layers of extruded acrylic atop a colorful, sometimes wood-burnt, often obscured, background.
The topographical variation on the surfaces feels as if something has been caught and sewn into the woven surfaces. What’s inside, and why is it hidden? The map-like visual cues lead viewers away from what’s hidden underneath while at the same time drawing you inward, like an insect to a spider web.
Licea-Kane has been the recipient of several grants and fellowships including the 2018 Artist Fellowship in Painting from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the A.R.T Grant from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, and a Regional Fellowship from the New England Foundation for the Arts of the National Endowment of the Arts.
