BOSTON — A Wall Street credit rating firm has bumped up Massachusetts’ score for its general obligation bonds, citing the state’s “strong” reserves and solid financial outlook.
Standard & Poor’s has announced that it is upgrading the state’s general obligation bond credit rating from AA to AA+ and raising its long-term ratings on outstanding revenue bonds from AA+ to AAA, the agency said in a release.
In a notice to investors, S&P Global said the upgrade reflects a “commitment to strengthen its budget management practices supported by the state’s improved reserves and strong economy will be sustained through near-term recessionary pressures.”
Treasurer Deborah Goldberg boasted that the upgrade reflects the state’s fiscal restraint and efforts to rebuild its reserve or “rainy day” fund.
“Our rainy-day fund balance has reached an historic high of approximately $7.1 billion with additional deposits forthcoming, providing excellent coverage for when, no doubt, it will rain again,” she said in a statement.
Goldberg noted that the state is making progress tackling its pension liability, “lowering the actuarial rate of return to 7% and adopting the new three-year funding schedule.”
Massachusetts has ratings of Aa1 from Moody’s and AA-plus from Fitch, the two other Wall Street ratings agencies. Both rating agencies reaffirmed the state’s general obligation bond rankings last week.
Fitch said its rating reflects the state has “considerable economic resources, adroit management of economic and revenue cyclicality and strong budget controls.” The agency also noted the state’s efforts to rebuild its reserve fund.
“Massachusetts has navigated the economic and fiscal disruptions of the pandemic without materially affecting its strong operating performance, and remains well-positioned to continue doing so,” Fitch said in a statement.
Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz said the strong ratings are “proof that a state like Massachusetts can prudently build its reserves, cover long-term liabilities and still invest in priorities like child care, schools, roads, and housing, while balancing its books.”
“This upgrade demonstrates how our commitment to responsible budget management can pay dividends to the people of Massachusetts,” he said.
During the economic recession, state lawmakers dipped into the fund to avert deep cuts in spending on programs and services.
Between 2012 and 2015, the Democrat-controlled Legislature siphoned more than $2.2 billion from the reserves to cover operating expenses, according to the Massachusetts Taxpayer’s Foundation.
In June 2017, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the state’s debt rating – for the first time in 30 years, citing a “failure to follow through on rebuilding its reserves.”
Then-Gov. Charlie Baker responded by making a sizable deposit into the reserve. At the time, the fund was about $1.2 billion.
But federal pandemic relief and surging state revenues in the past several years have fueled huge surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump more money into the fund, which currently has more than $7 billion.
The state’s credit rating affects how much it pays in interest when it borrows money, which can drive up costs for projects – and taxpayers.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.