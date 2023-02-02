HAVERHILL — Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford will hold a Mardi Gras fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium of Sacred Hearts School, 31 Chestnut St. Money raised will go to support the construction of a church in the Dominican Republic by the Santiago Apostles of St. James Parish in Haverhill.
The event will include a pasta, meatball and sausage dinner with dessert and beverages as well as raffles for more than a dozen baskets containing wines, sporting goods, gift cards to local restaurants, lottery scratch tickets and other items. This event is open to the public.
Tickets, $10 per person or $25 per family at the door, or at the Pastoral Center, 48 South Chestnut St., or by calling 978-373-1281.
Tax casework and fraud prevention clinic is Thursday
LAWRENCE — Representatives from Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s office will host a clinic to assist constituents in filing their taxes with a particular focus on helping those who have had their tax information compromised. The event is Thursday, Feb. 2, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St.
Just walk in and register.
Trahan’s casework team will be joined by Northeast Legal Aid Services, the Office of Massachusetts Attorney General, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), and the Lawrence Senior Center to help constituents. This clinic will address an increased number of constituents who had their tax information compromised over the holidays.
Assistance in Spanish will be available.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP in advance to Trahan.Press@mail.house.gov.
College Club scholarships available
GREATER LAWRENCE — Applications for 14, $5,000 scholarships from the College Club of Greater Lawrence are available at area public and private high schools. Applicants must be high school seniors living in Andover, Lawrence, Methuen or North Andover who will be attending a four-year degree granting institution in September.
Completed applications, with essay and transcript, must be mailed by March 15. For more information contact Jane Shawcross at jfshawcross@msn.com.
Home heating assistance information session is Thursday
HAVERHILL — Community Action will hold a home heating assistance information session Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
Community Action Inc.’s Energy Assistance Program provides eligible individuals and families financial assistance to help pay for heating bills. Please come to this community event to learn more about the program and meet with Community Action staff who can answer questions and connect families to agency programs.
Please bring a photo ID, a list of all household members, information about your heating bills (heating company name and account number), ease or mortgage statement, and proof of incomes for prior 30 days (wages and pension).
North Andover Deputy Fire Chief completes chief fire officer program
NORTH ANDOVER — Deputy Fire Chief Graham Rowe graduated from Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program on Jan. 27.
During the four-month program, senior officers and new chiefs learned the intricacies of managing a municipal fire department.
“The Chief Fire Officer program is a tremendous opportunity for new chiefs and rising officers,” said state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, who graduated from the program in 2002. “The rigorous instruction in such a wide variety of topics will help these graduates provide the leadership that their departments and communities deserve. Completing the program is a major accomplishment and I want to congratulate them on their initiative and dedication to professional development.”
