BOSTON — Members of the state’s congressional delegation are among a bipartisan group of lawmakers calling on Capitol Hill leaders to prevent $8 billion in proposed cuts to safety-net hospitals.
In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the 227 lawmakers called for action to stop pending cuts to Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital payments, which are scheduled to take effect on October.
"If the proposed cuts go into effect, rural and urban safety net hospitals will lose critical funding that enables them to keep their doors open and treat the most vulnerable Americans," they wrote.
Lawmakers who signed the letter — including U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and Lori Trahan, D-Westford — said the cuts would have a major impact on hospitals that provide care in underserved communities, where they serve a disproportionate number of low-income and uninsured patients.
The cuts are mandated under a provision of the Affordable Care Act, which Congress assumed at the time would eventually allow the federal government to reduce payments to safety-net hospitals as uncompensated care costs declined with more uninsured people getting coverage under the federal law.
The lawmakers point out that the number of uninsured and underinsured individuals remains high nationwide, while many safety-net hospitals are still operating on the margins in the wake of the pandemic.
Massachusetts is one of two states, including California, that uses disproportionate share funding to cover costs for uninsured patients under a waiver with the federal government. The state received about $452 million in Medicaid DSH funds last year, according to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission.
The state’s safety-net hospitals and community health centers — which include Lawrence General, Salem Hospital, Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport — serve a disproportionate percentage of low-income patients.
Many depend on Medicaid reimbursements, which are typically less than commercial insurance payouts.
"In treating those who have nowhere else to turn, these hospitals incur significant uncompensated care costs," the lawmakers wrote. "Furthermore, these same hospitals typically operate on very narrow, or even negative, margins."
Meanwhile, the lapse of pandemic-related expanded Medicaid payments means many individuals will temporarily lose health coverage, which they say will cause uncompensated care costs to spike and put more financial pressure on safety net hospitals.
"Our nation's rural and urban safety net hospitals cannot sustain losses of this magnitude, leaving our constituents and communities without access to the medical care they depend on and need," the lawmakers wrote.
Congress has delayed cuts in Medicaid's Disproportionate Share Hospital funding more than a dozen times since the federal healthcare law was signed in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama.
The lawmakers called for passage of legislation, known as the Supporting Safety Net Hospitals Act, that would postpone the cuts for the next two fiscal years.
"This legislation is a reasonable and responsible path to take in order to avoid the disastrous consequences to our safety net hospitals if the Medicaid DSH cuts were to take effect," they wrote. "It is imperative we continue to protect access to Medicaid beneficiaries who heavily rely on the essential services provided through Medicaid DSH program."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
