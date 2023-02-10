SALEM, N.H. — The Community Engagement and Outreach committee of the Salem Area Women’s Club donated over $10,000 to six local organizations in January.
Donations were made to End 68 Hours of Hunger in Salem and St. Anne’s Food Pantry in Hampstead. Both organizations help to keep food on tables for local school children and families.
Salem Police received a crash crate from the club for the department’s comfort dog. Also receiving donations were the Homeland Heroes Foundation in Atkinson, Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire and Brigid’s House of Hope.
Breakfast with Haverhill mayor is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The public is invited to “Breakfast with the Mayor” Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St.
This free event is not a fundraiser, but instead a chance for Mayor James Fiorentini to thank those who have supported him in the past.
An RSVP is not required to attend, however, it will let the mayor know to ensure there is enough food. Please confirm your attendance by email to jimfior02@aol.com.
Granite Street to partially close for Frozen Shamrock
HAVERHILL — The 16th annual Wild Rover Series kicks off in person with Maria’s Frozen Shamrock 3-mile run Sunday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. in front of Maria’s Family Restaurant on Essex Street. This first race in the series will be followed by the Claddagh Pub 4-mile run on March 5 in Lawrence then the Owen and Ollie’s Irish Clover 5-mile run in Dracut on March 12.
This is Haverhill’s largest road race with over 800 runners and their families coming into the city. Race organizers expect an increase in traffic downtown with all the runners and families. Granite Street is race central and will be closed partially and for a short period between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on Granite Street from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will receive Frozen Shamrock sweatshirts. Volunteers can register online at signup.com/go/xkoBqhO.To register for the race or for more information, visit wildroverseries.com. Planning Commission meets virtually Feb. 16
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates on the commission’s activities and is available online at mvpc.org. For questions or details of this meeting contact Jodie Furey at jfurey@mvpc.org.
Women’s City Club to celebrate Mardi Gras
HAVERHILL — The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will celebrate Mardi Gras when it meets Feb. 21 in the lower level of the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St.
Nick Novello of Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouse in Georgetown will show members how to assemble beautiful wreathes of the season. Members and guests will also have a chance to win a wreathe in a raffle. Tickets are $1 each, six for $5 or 13 for $10.
The club will also celebrate Mardi Gras with food and fun during the meeting. Decorative masks are encouraged for all who are attending.
The business meeting begins early at 12:30 p.m. Guests are asked to pay a $4 fee.
Questions can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com.
