SALEM, N.H. — Cooking became a family tradition about 70 years ago in the kitchen for Benito Mussolini, the former dictator and prime minister of Italy.
Annibale Todesca’s father, Nicola, was Mussolini’s personal chef, he explained.
When Annibale came to the United States of America he monetized his culinary talent.
“I couldn’t starve, so I cooked,” Annibale, 60, said.
The Napoli native worked in an Italian restaurant in the North End of Boston for six years before opening The Colosseum Restaurant in 1987. That’s where he watched his family business flourish and his sons Nicola, 36, and Michael, 33, grew up learning about their southern Italian heritage through cuisine.
“Our day care was the kitchen,” Nicola said with a chuckle, explaining that his father and mother Clotilde were working constantly in the restaurant, during his childhood.
After recently renovating the restaurant, the Todesca men were up for a new challenge: Participating in a cooking competition show.
Annibale, Nicola and Michael flew out to California to film an episode of Family Restaurant Rivals that is set to air Saturday. The Todesca men made three dishes in one day to compete against two other families, Nicola explained.
The television set kitchen was vastly different from Colosseum's, which was the real challenge. Typically Annibale can whip up a few dishes in 30 minutes, but finding the right tools in a foreign kitchen made every one of the minutes precious, he said.
It was another challenge to cook in English for the show. Producers continually had to remind Annibale to speak English while taping the show.
“When I’m frustrated the Italian comes out,” Annibale explained of his native tongue that he grew up speaking in the kitchen with his father in Italy.
Annibale’s other challenge: Using a microwave oven.
“I had to use it,” Nicola said with a chuckle. They couldn’t explain more, but they think it will make for entertaining television, they said.
“Honestly we don’t know what to expect when it airs,” Nicola said, laughing.
The Food Network sought out the Todesca family because of their experience and award-winning food, Nicola explained.
Dozens of awards line the walls of the Salem restaurant. The award customers see as soon as they walk in is the most important to Annibale. It’s the Gold Plate award he won in Rome, Italy in the summer of 2000.
“It’s the only one that’s left Italy,” Annibale said beaming with pride.
Regulars at the restaurant, Adam and Lyndsey Sprizza, agree it’s the best Italian food they have had. The Sprizzas have been coming to the restaurant for over a decade once a week, and the family atmosphere keeps them coming back.
“They treat you like family,” Lyndsey said, explaining that she and her husband are picky eaters with a variety of allergies, but there is always something for them.
“For him no (pepper) seeds,” Annibale said pointing to Adam, who is allergic to pepper seeds. Then pointing to a man across the bar, “for the other guy, no onions,” Annibale said. Everything is made from scratch for every customer so they are able to accommodate the allergies and tastes of customers, added Annibale.
There’s always someone from the family in the restaurant to greet customers, Adam said. Annibale and Michael work full-time at the restaurant. Nicola has a gym and works at the restaurant on the weekends, he said.
“There’s no place like it,” Lyndsey said. “That’s why we’ve been coming here so long.”
The episode of Family Restaurant Rivals “Family Freezer Burn” with the Todesca men is set to air at 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 7 The Colosseum Restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday. More information can be found online at thecolosseumrestaurant.com or on Instagram @thecolosseumrestaurantnh.