SALEM, N.H. — At the corner of Cross and South Policy streets, Charlie Peters has had a front row seat to the evolution of Salem — a century of it, to be exact.
He talks about horse-drawn snowplows, the first roads to be tarred, and how he counted 52 working farms within town lines before he left to serve in WWII.
By the time he returned, his family’s namesake Peters Farm was one of the only ones left. That’s still true today.
Friends and family gathered at the admired spot last month to celebrate Charlie’s 100th birthday. His requests for the centennial celebration were simple — a hot dog and a coffee milkshake.
Charlie’s grandson, 31-year-old Matt Peters, grew up learning of his grandfather’s tenacity in farming and beyond.
“I swear that up until a few years ago he could hold his own in an arm wrestling match against any of us,” Matt says with a laugh.
Charlie has said goodbye to his parents and eight siblings, one of which, a brother, lived nine more days after turning 100. But he was surrounded by plenty of loved ones on his recent big day.
As usual, he reminisced.
He remembers his mother’s distaste for what is now Route 28. It was dark and desolate, she would complain, with trees and bushes everywhere.
“That school across the street,” Charlie Peters said, pointing to Soule Elementary School, “there used to be four grades upstairs and four downstairs. There were maybe 12 kids in each grade.”
In honor of his milestone birthday, Soule students of today filled a bushel with bright cards.
Looking back, there were opportunities and temptation to stop farming and spend his days making more money. But none were realistic for Charlie.
“Oh, I love the farm,” he said. “Still do. I wasn’t going to give up on it. I love the work and the scenery, the people coming and going.”
His father, the son of Armenian immigrants, bought the land and a barn — including a few cows — in 1911. He handed it off to two sons in 1943.
Decades ago, fed up with barely making money farming and wholesaling produce in cities, Charlie Peters took a saw to the side of the barn. It was the earliest version of the Peters farm stand of today.
“He kept pushing the shelves back to make more room as people showed up to buy things,” Matt Peters said. “That’s just who my grandfather is. He did what needed to be done, and it worked out.”
It’s that perseverance and hope for better days that keeps the family farming nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things now are harder than last year, Matt Peters said. It’s been tough finding seeds to plant, and the family has already been warned that a fertilizer shortage is anticipated for next year.
“It’s tough, of course, but we make it work,” he said. “For generations, that’s what we’ve done and celebrating my grandfather’s 100th birthday is a reminder of why we do it.”