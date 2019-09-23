SALEM, N.H. — For the past 15 years, Salem Superintendent Michael Delahanty has run the school district — the town's largest employer with 690 employees and a $70 million operating budget — while creating a bridge between the schools and the business community.
Both of those actions were the basis for his nomination for the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce's William A. Brown Businessperson of the Year Award. Delahanty will receive the award Wednesday at the chamber's annual dinner, held at the Brookstone Event Center in Derry.
Having attended the chamber's annual dinners for years, Delahanty had seen and admired the winners of the prestigious award but he had never thought of himself as a potential recipient, he said.
“For the first time I was speechless,” Delahanty told The Eagle-Tribune after learning about the award. “I feel as if it is an award for the entire school district.”
The letter to nominate the superintendent by School Board member Bernie Campbell contends “Michael W. Delahanty is a ‘businessman’ in every sense of the word,” said chamber President Donna Morris.
The letter expanded on the analogy of the district he oversees as a business focused on a social service — teaching students 10 months of the year. The letter pointed out that Delahanty also reports to a board of directors, also known as the school board, at bi-monthly meetings and the district's budgets he helps craft are approved by voters yearly.
The person nominating the superintendent went on to make a convincing case as to why Delahanty deserved the award, which is given based on a person’s leadership in their field, humanitarian service, involvement in the welfare of the community and high moral character, Morris explained.
She also listed many of the districtwide projects that have occurred over the past few years, including the renovations of the schools, which will soon include Woodbury School, Morris said.
“And we partner a lot with the school system because that’s our future workforce and having a strong school system is a benefit to the community,” Morris added.
That school-business partnership has been in the works for many of the 15 years Delahanty has been superintendent, he explained.
“For a long stretch there was a stand-off attitude” between schools and businesses, Delahanty said. “Businesses were skeptical about the value added for them, and similarly schools saw business people as unfamiliar with schools.”
Under his leadership with the help from career and technical education staff, the district has been able to cultivate a strong relationship with the business community, Delahanty said.
“Ultimately we are bringing business and education together to have programs grow,” he said, listing internship programs and other areas of partnership.
And when issues arise in the district, like last spring when a mother brought concerns of bullying to the district, Delahanty has taken responsibility, and looked into programs to fix the issues.
“We have had rules (against bullying) — like all schools have had forever — but I had become complacent about teaching those rules and ensuring those rules had repercussions,” Delahanty said.
Over the summer Delahanty has worked with school officials to build anti-bullying programming in the district schools. There is a heightened awareness of mental health and anti-bullying efforts in each of the schools as they start the year, he explained.
Administration officials in each building helped to build a program custom for their school that addressed the principles of student safety, respect and personal responsibility, he said. The same three principles will continue to be taught at every grade level, Delahanty said.
Parents are going to be an integral part of helping with the anti-bullying messages, Delahanty stressed, adding information of the policy and programs went home at the beginning of the school year.
Delahanty, Clare Macoul and Robyn Sweeney-Glickel will all be honored at the 2019 Annual Dinner Meeting and Awards Ceremony on Sept. 25.
Macoul, Enterprise Bank branch relations manager, is being awarded the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award for her service helping the chamber.
Sweeney-Glickel, president and owner of Barclay Personnel Systems, is being awarded the 2019 Chairman’s Award for her help in assisting the chamber’s chairman.
More information can be found at gschamber.com.
About Michael Delahanty
Age: 60
Hometown: Hampstead
Education: Doctorate in Education Leadership from Boston College
Years with Salem: 32
Before he was superintendent: Delahanty was Assistant Superintendent of Schools for 2 years, Salem High School Principal for 2 years, Woodbury Middle School Principal for 8 years, North Salem Elementary School Principal for 5 years. Before coming to Salem he was a teacher in Standish, Maine for 7 years.
Why did he go into education?: It's the family business.
Something we don't know about him: His first job was delivering newspapers.