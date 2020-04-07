Mary Ruffen called her daughter in tears.
“They were happy tears,” said Mary-Jo Driggers, Ruffen’s daughter. “She was so happy.”
For the past few weeks, Ruffen and other residents at the Salemhaven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have been unable to see their friends and families as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but on Tuesday afternoon they were treated to a drive-by parade led by the Easter Bunny and organized by the Salem High School varsity cheerleading team.
Driggers, whose daughter Gabrielle Driggers is a sophomore on the cheerleading team, came up with the idea to throw a parade for the nursing home residents this past Saturday. She said she got approval from the nursing home on Monday morning.
“We really arranged it last minute,” Mary-Jo Driggers said, adding that she was nervous some of the cheerleaders would not be able to attend on shirt notice. “But our season got cut short. It was, for a lot of the kids, a huge disappointment. We’ve been trying to think of things to get everybody together.”
Jackie Dion, whose daughter Abby Dion is a freshman on the team, said the team was excited when they heard about the parade.
“The kids were happy to get out and see each other, even from afar,” she said, adding that many of the girls on the team hadn’t seen each other in weeks. “It was definitely the best thing in the past three weeks that any of us have done.”
So at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, approximately 25 cheerleaders got into their separate cars, blasted music, hung homemade signs out their windows and waved their pom-poms as they paraded in front of Salemhaven.
“I think the best part was seeing everyone so happy, even in this situation,” Abby Dion said. “Seeing their smiles, and being able to brighten their day was really nice to see.”