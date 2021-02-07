SALEM, N.H. – The March 9 ballot was reviewed publicly and finalized with few changes at Saturday’s annual deliberative session.
Due to the pandemic, the session was held virtually this year and aired live on community television. Residents will vote traditionally at five polling locations in town or by absentee ballot next month.
Among the decisions is whether to enter into a longterm lease/purchase agreement – totaling $957,837 – for a new ambulance and truck for the Fire Department, two utility command vehicles for the Police Department, a front-line utility truck, a large dump truck and a large six-wheel multi-purpose truck for the Municipal Services Department. The first year's payment would be $336,249.
Approval in this case means a three-fifths majority vote. Both the Budget Committee and the Board of Selectmen recommend the spending, which would come from property taxes.
A citizen’s petition that initially asked for $4 million for the purpose of water improvements in the Samoset Drive neighborhood, including but not limited to a portion of Lake Street, all of Samoset Drive, Penobscot Avenue, Mascoma Road and Kiowa Road, was reduced to $0 – effectively negating it.
Another question requiring three-fifths majority support is whether to spend $75,000 for stormwater planning work relative to management of the municipal storm drain system. The project would be contingent upon approval of a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan application.
The largest item on the ballot, Article 14, is the town’s operating budget. The figure does not include appropriations from special warrant articles and other items voted on separately.
The proposed municipal budget is $53.9 million – with $2.1 million to come from the unassigned fund balance as a revenue offset.
Should voters reject it, the default budget is set at $52.7 million, which is the same as last year, but with certain adjustments required by previous action of the town or by law.
The budget is funded by property taxes and water and sewer rates.
Budget Committee Chairman D.J. Bettencourt said Saturday he is proud of the latest budgeting process, which, pending approval, will result in a lower tax rate than last year.
“The committee was confronted with a very challenging budget to review because of diminishing revenue resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bettencourt said. “The Town Manager and the Board of Selectmen provided the budget committee with a very thoughtful proposal for us to review.”
The Budget Committee, however, was able to trim an extra $49,000 from the budget they were first presented. The cuts, according to Bettencourt, were made with respect to the pandemic’s impacts on Salem families.
Many of the lost items would have been supported during a normal year, he said. But citizen tax relief was the board's priority.
While he had the floor, Bettencourt called on Selectman James Keller to address a line item that recently sparked major concerns among some Budget Committee members – Town Manager Chris Dillon’s salary.
Bettencourt explained that back in October, Keller, representing selectmen at a committee meeting, said a raise given to Dillon was contractual.
“However, when a member of the committee reviewed the Town Manager’s contract, he didn’t see anything about a contractual salary raise,” Bettencourt said.
Keller was asked to clarify. He replied that after an annual review, any changes in compensation are written into the Town Manager’s contract as a means of public documentation.
“I've come to learn since, with many things last year with COVID, that step was missed,” Keller said. “As well as we did not announce the town manager’s raise until June... I was incorrect and I apologize for that misinformation.”
The Budget Committee as a whole delved into the topic – expressing further concerns – at a separate meeting Saturday afternoon.
In separate articles, two unions are looking for voters to approve new contracts – Salem Administrative and Technical Employees Union and Salem Public Administrators Association Union.
Each includes a 1.3% salary adjustment as of April 1.
The SEA contract, which governs 31 full-time members and eight part-time members, includes a $24,245 increase for fiscal year 2021.
SPAA’s contract is also for one year and includes 26 full-time members. The 2021 impact is an increase of $35,056.
Two final changes were made at the end of the ballot.
A petition to award Kelley Library employees a 1.9% raise, totaling $14,304, was rejected by the majority of selectmen and altered instead to 1.3%, in line with other Salem employee raises.
Another citizen petition, seeking $14,000 to offset the cost to mail a voters’ guide to residents, was reduced to $0.