SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts franchise that takes credit for the original roast beef sandwich could expand into New Hampshire.
According to site plans filed at Salem Town Hall, efforts are being made to open Kelly’s Roast Beef in a vacant building last occupied by Burger King, on Route 28.
Planning Board members must first discuss it and approve changes to parking and the drive-thru lane, according to Planning Director Ross Moldoff. That’s scheduled for the board’s Dec. 14 meeting.
The plan calls for 10 indoor tables, totaling 40 seats, and seven outdoor tables with 28 seats.
Kelly’s already has locations in Revere, Saugus, Danvers and Medford. The business began in 1951, when Frank McCarthy and Raymond Carey joined together to create a “fun new food service concept,” according to the restaurant's records.
They named it after their best friend and eventually spread the name across the Boston area. Besides roast beef sandwiches, the spots are known for lobster rolls, fried seafood, hamburgers and more.