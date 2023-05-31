SALEM, N.H. — The Fire Department had a busy Memorial Day as it responded to two building fires — and two emergency medical calls — all within an hour.
“It’s unusual for us to have two fires in 60 minutes,” said Salem Fire Chief Larry Best. “We are still cleaning and picking up from the first fire.”
He said it was a busy afternoon for his department that first responded to an emergency medical service call 10 minutes before the first fire. Another emergency medical call came in while firefighters tried to control a second building fire.
A 911 call for a house fire on London Road came in around 1:34 p.m. by the home’s owner.
When firefighters arrived on scene, there were flames coming from the front of the house. Firefighters searched the home to make sure all residents were out.
A wall was opened to put out the fire inside.
Windham Fire responded with auto-aid, but Best said mutual aid was called off since Salem’s first engine was able to quickly control the fire in 10 minutes.
Soon after, the department started receiving multiple calls, including from a homeowner, about an extensive garage fire across town on Hooker Farm Road around 2:14 p.m.
Best was at the residence six minutes later and discovered a free-standing garage engulfed in flames.
The street was on a well system so tanker trucks had to bring water on site.
The first truck on scene was able to spray water, establish a hose line and protect the nearby house from any more exposure to the flames.
While the fire was detained, the heat melted the garage door on the house and some items in the driveway.
A tower truck continued to spray water so a brush fire would not ignite next to the garage.
Best said it took longer to completely extinguish the second fire because of the size of the garage.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down in 25 minutes, but firefighters were still putting out hot spots two hours later.
Salem Fire received mutual aid from Atkinson, Windham, Hampstead and Derry to control the working fire and assistance from Salem Police on scene.
Pelham, Methuen and Haverhill Fire Departments covered the station along with off-duty Salem firefighters and responded to calls in town during that time.
