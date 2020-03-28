SALEM, N.H. — On day 11, three Salem firefighters were released from quarantine, Chief Larry Best said Friday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the firefighters received the negative COVID-19 test results from a patient with flu-like symptoms they had transported to a Massachusetts hospital on March 16, Best said.
Until receiving the results, the three firefighters were quarantined in one of the town’s stations, so they wouldn’t potentially spread the virus to other members of the department or their families, Best said.
During the coronavirus crisis, first responders will continue to self-quarantine if they are potentially exposed to COVID-19 to avoid spreading the virus, Best said.
Six other firefighters had also been quarantined over the past few weeks because of potential COVID-19 exposure. They were all released after getting back negative results from the patients they transferred, Best said.
Currently, dispatchers are asking a series of questions about potential COVID-19 symptoms and past travel to figure out what protective gear first responders should use when responding to call, Best said.
“When someone calls 9-1-1 we will be there to help them, we won’t ever say no,” Best said, adding that people can be off-put by the added screening questions.
“We need people to be honest with us about signs and symptoms so we know how to treat them and with what levels of protection to use,” he said.