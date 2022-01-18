SALEM, N.H. — A nationwide search for an assistant town manager has ended with Joseph Devine, a New Hampshire native, hired recently.
Devine will earn an annual salary of $120,000 supporting Town Manager Chris Dillon and overseeing the community services division of Town Hall.
The 41-year-old Rochester, New Hampshire, resident explained his background in law enforcement before moving on to several town government jobs.
“I started at 19 as a part-time police officer for the town of Merrimack,” he said.
From there, Devine was employed by Stafford County for 11 years, most of which he spent as the director of community corrections — including supervision of people free on bail, post-trial, and under home confinement.
“I wanted to advance my career,” he said of deciding to start a new role still in the public sector. “I worked for the city of Rochester as their compliance officer.”
That put Devine at the helm of enforcing all city ordinances. He also worked closely with zoning and planning officials to redevelop a downtown area, he said, and was an elected member of the Rochester School Board at the same time.
He took a job in October 2019 as the town administrator of Henniker, New Hampshire, a town of just over 6,o00 people west of Concord.
“Working in a small town is definitely unique,” he said. “It gave me a broader view of the entire town government. With a small staff, you’re doing everything and helping with a lot of processes.”
Those experiences gave way to Salem, he said.
One of his many tasks here will be sitting at the negotiation table for contract talks, including with police after years of contention with Dillon.
Devine believes he can help improve that tarnished relationship — not only because of his experience in law enforcement.
“Anyone coming in with fresh eyes is going to have a different take on it,” he said. “With some changes and the new chief, I think the pieces are all falling into place to make it a better transition.”
In September 2021, the town’s patrolmen, sergeants and dispatchers wrote a letter to the selectmen, Dillon’s bosses, expressing no confidence in his ability to run the town.
After outlining years of purported issues, the 59-member police union requested that Dillon be replaced at the end of his contract, in May 2022, or sooner.
Selectmen instead narrowly approved a contract extension soon after, leaving Dillon in the leading role until at least 2024.
Former Assistant Town Manager William Scott had left town a month prior — after two years — for an equivalent title in Yarmouth.
Dillon said at a recent Board of Selectmen meeting that applicants from as far as California were interested in filling the vacancy.
“But after a, obviously a lengthy process, he was the clear selection for the position,” the manager said of Devine.
Part of Devine’s job is to be a point of contact for residents. His town email address is the best way to get in touch, jdevine@salemnh.gov.
He says he strives for transparency in local government, a piece often lacking in municipalities.