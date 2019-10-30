SALEM, N.H. — The Salem School Board weighed the option of renovating the high school’s bleachers Wednesday night as the board prepares its annual budget for the budget committee. Officials decided to pursue an estimated $762,000 project that would bring the bleachers and press box up to code and accessible by Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to an evaluation from H.L. Turner Group.
The engineering consultants found that the 1968 bleachers are structurally sound, though “the press box is clearly beyond its useful life,” according to the report provided to the Salem School Board.
With the report in hand, board members decided to incorporate the costs for renovating the bleachers into the 2020 school budget that has yet to be approved. The board is expected to vote on its budget at the Nov. 12 meeting before bringing it to the budget committee on Nov. 13.
District officials had been mulling renovations to the bleachers for years. When voters failed to pass a $4.6 million bond earlier this year that would have overhauled the entire outdoor athletic facility, district officials began to look at doing smaller projects over time.
The $4.6 million project would have included an artificial turf field, a new handicapped-accessible grandstand and press box, new concession facilities, restrooms and new storage facilities.
The bleachers will have a ramp at each side entrance and the press box will be accessible by an enclosed lift, according to the report. The accessible ramps cost $23,000 each, and the lift costs $95,000, according to the report.
The report provided to the board only accounted for one ramp, and specified the lift was optional because the press box will be small enough to not require an accessible entrance, but school officials wanted to ensure everything be up to code and accessible.
“It may not be required, but I believe it would be unfortunate at best if we had a disabled individual who wanted to participate in activities that require use of the press box,” Superintendent Michael Delahanty said.
Board members overwhelmingly agreed with Delahanty on ensuring the press box is accessible, and members wanted to make the bleachers as accessible as possible by planning a ramp at either side.
This is the second time school board members have worked within the budget to do projects at Grant Field.
In the spring, the board began work on replacing Grant Field’s track, which could not be used for home meets because of its condition. Board members used excess general balance funds as well as money from the sale of a parcel of land to fund the project.
Currently construction at the track is paused for the year because of weather conditions, Delahanty said. In the spring the layer needing to be finished will be done, Delahanty said. He said the track will be finished just after graduation next summer. He also expects that since the board has given the preliminary OK on the bleachers to be renovated, that all of the work for Grant Field will be finished by fall of 2020.
The district will be regularly updating information on renovation projects at sau57.org/renovations.