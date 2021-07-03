Salem island cruises begin this weekend  

SALEM, Mass. — The first thing to know about Misery Island is that it's anything but miserable. Unless, of course, you were shipbuilder Robert Moulton, who was stranded there for three days during a winter storm in the 1620s, thus giving it its name.
Otherwise — as one of what is now known as the Salem Sound and Harbor Islands — Misery Island, which has lived through many incarnations over the centuries since Moulton's experience, is one wonderful post-pandemic place to explore on the North Shore.
And along with Bakers Island Light Station, the island is a summer destination of weekend boat cruises offered by Essex Heritage starting Saturday. The cruises run every weekend through Labor Day.
Climb aboard Naumkaeg, Essex Heritage's landing craft named for the region's indigenous tribe, and head out on the water for what Essex Heritage CEO Annie Harris calls "the perfect way to experience the beauty and tranquility of the Salem Harbor Islands."
Great Misery Island, an uninhabited nature reserve managed by The Trustees of Reservations, boasts open meadows, rocky shoreline and hidden coves. The largest of the Misery Islands, it's also home to the crumbling ruins and remains of previous incarnations, which at one time or another included everything from cattle and sheep to a summer colony of cottages, casinos, a swimming pool, a 9-hole golf course, a seaplane hanger, and a water tower, the remains of its six granite columns still standing. This two-hour weekend cruise costs $35 for adults, $25 for children ages 4-12. Discount for Essex Heritage members. Reservations at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/157236118463.
Bakers Island
Rugged coastline, harbor islands and five lighthouses lead the way to the 60-acre island home of a 10-acre light station, now managed and recently restored by Essex Heritage, that for more than 250 years has been aiding in maritime navigation. Its light tower, two keeper's houses, historic trails and natural history take guests back in time.
The Bakers Island trip lasts 2 1/2 hours and costs $35 for adults, $25 for children ages 4-12. Discount for Essex Heritage members. Reserve a spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/156724373821.
Island hopping
Also part of the Naumkeag's summer cruises are Essex Heritage Island Hops Tours. These two-hour round-trip cruises for ages 21-plus include complimentary beer or cocktail and a stop at Great Misery Island. ($40 per person, discount for Essex Heritage members. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/157505103003.)
The Naumkeag departs from the Salem Ferry Dock at 10 Blaney St., Salem. Passengers must be able to navigate rough terrain, but trails and restrooms are available.
For more information, visit EssexHeritage.org or call 978-740-0444.