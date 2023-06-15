SALEM, N.H. — Most preteens spend their time outside of school playing video games or sports. But for Woodbury Middle School student Davis Hanes, he spends his spare time studying for national academic competitions.
That studying led the 12-year-old to win seven national titles at the 2023 International Academic Competitions Middle and Elementary School National Championships held in Arlington, Virginia this month.
Davis competed against hundreds other sixth grade students in geography, history and science events. The age group was quizzed in academic bees, exams and bowls about those topics.
The middle school student said he wasn’t nervous at all competing against so many other kids.
“I just thinking competing in them is really fun,” he said.
Calm, cool and collected, he racked up national championships in half of the events he competed in.
“I’ve done it before so I knew what I was doing,” said Davis.
He has competed in this academic competition for two years — which peaked his interest in fifth grade.
Woodbury Middle School had its fifth grade students take an International Academic Competitions’ qualifying test. He was able to compete at regionals with his score. He told his parents it was something he’d like to pursue.
Davis later qualified for nationals in 2022.
This year, he did the same for the sixth grade level of competition. At nationals, he excelled and became a champion in specific categories such as U.S. military history, recent and ancient history and historical geography.
Davis said he has always enjoyed history and geography and how both shape world events.
“I like learning about wars and history and how old history affects us now,” Davis said.
His father Nick Hanes said his son early on showed an enthusiasm for the two subjects.
“He could interpret maps, and then sit and read them,” Nick said. “He’s been interested in border disputes and territorial markers.”
His mother Ella Hanes chuckled that sometimes they forget they are talking to a young kid because he’s able to engage with them on matters like geopolitics which Davis finds fascinating.
Davis’ learning passion turned into competition — and something he ended up sharing with his family.
Nick makes his son study guides from past questions that the International Academic Competition provides as learning tools.
The two spend 15 to 30 minutes each night going over questions to get Davis used to what could be asked and when he should buzz in with an answer.
Davis’ younger brothers also look up to their big brother and have taken an interest in history because of him.
The competition aspect of academics has also improved Davis’ grades in school and interest in learning other subjects like science. He also became Woodbury’s spelling bee champion this year on top of everything else.
Davis added science as a category this competition cycle. His interest in the topic stemmed from encouragement from his science teacher this past school year.
Davis finished as a finalist and sixth overall in the science bee during June’s competition.
Both Nick and Ella are amazed with how much knowledge Davis can retain at a young age and his eagerness to keep studying.
“I’m really happy that he found something outside of sports and video games that is competitive and allows him to show off how much he knows,” Nick said. “It fuels him to learn and keep studying.”
While he enjoys going head-to-head against other kids, Davis said experiences surrounding the competitions are half the fun.
The history buff got to see the White House and World War II Memorial among the other sites in Washington, D.C. while competing this time around and made friends.
“I met another kid from New Hampshire and we became friends after the bee,” Davis said.
Davis has his sights on the international level of competition in 2024 in Ecuador — which he is able to compete in next year based on his national champion titles – pending his parents’ approval.
