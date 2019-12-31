SALEM, N.H. — The town racked up more legal fees in 2019 than any other recent year, according to just six months worth of bills made public.
Legal bills for the second half of 2019 were not readily available and it's unclear what they may total.
Invoices provided by Salem Finance Director Nicole McGee show that during the first six months of 2019, the law firm Drummond and Woodsum charged Salem $66,866 for legal services. That mid-year total is nearly three times higher than the amount paid for the entirety of 2016, which was $22,442.
The town paid $31,829 in legal fees in 2017 and $61,201 in 2018, according to bills. Copies provided to the newspaper were heavily redacted and lacked detail about what specific legal matters were included in the cost.
Town Manager Chris Dillon did not respond to multiple calls and emails requesting comment for this article.
The town has been sued several times, mostly regarding police matters, during the jump in legal fees.
Among the most noteworthy, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire teamed up with a local newspaper to sue Salem for an unredacted version of a Police Department audit that cast a historic cloud of controversy.
Kroll Inc., a Boston firm, was hired to investigate timekeeping practices and internal investigative practices in early 2018. The department's top-ranking officers were interviewed shortly after and the report was posted on the town's website with large portions excluded on Nov. 23, 2018.
The report includes recommendations for reforming the Police Department, establishing written policies for the handling of citizen complaints and closer monitoring of the hours officers work.
The report also cites a departmental culture that ignores Dillon's authority, insists on managing its own affairs without interference from the town's leadership, and behavior which some town management finds "very intimidating."
In the suit, the ACLU and the Union Leader contend that taxpayers — who footed the audit's $77,000 bill — the press and the public have a right to the information in full.
The case, which remains ongoing, has been sent to the New Hampshire Supreme Court for consideration.
Salem also required legal representation for several cases involving recently retired Deputy Chief Robert Morin.
Morin says Dillon, Human Resources Director Anne Fogarty and others are responsible for slandering his name, according to a lawsuit.
In that case, which is ongoing as well, the town additionally paid for an attorney to represent former Human Resources Director Molly McKean, who left her Town Hall job in December 2017 but was named in Morin's suit.
Salem resident Mary Jo Driggers is also suing the town, one of its employees and one former town employee for civil rights violations she says she experienced during a 2017 investigation.
In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Driggers claims Morin and Sgt. Michael Bernard violated her civil rights by falsely detaining and arresting her, conducting an illegal search of her home and for retaliation against her First Amendment rights. The suit accuses the town of enabling the behavior.
The lawsuit stems from the same incident that helped spur the town’s 2018 audit of the Police Department, according to Dillon. Morin has denied any wrongdoing.
Yet another lawsuit, this one by now-retired police Chief Paul Donovan, argued that a two-day suspension implemented by Dillon in August 2018 was unfounded.
Donovan's lawsuit centered on a memo in which Dillon accuses Donovan of being disrespectful and insubordinate in a private meeting between the two and in emails.
The lawsuit demanded Donovan's suspension be negated, the complaint be removed from his personnel file, that he be compensated for the days off, and that his attorney's fees and other costs be reimbursed.
The matter was settled as part of Donovan’s severance agreement, in which the town paid him $158,715 for a year's salary and a portion of the cost of his other benefits to leave his job earlier than he anticipated.
Other noteworthy big spending, on top of the legal bills, plagued Salem in 2019.
Two top ranking officers have been absent from the department while continuing to be paid. They are Sgt. Michael Verrocchi and Capt. Michael Wagner. The two are being investigated by the state Attorney General's Office for unknown reasons. Salem officials have said their statuses will remain until the AG provides clarity on the investigations.
While the town of Salem pays them, taxpayers are also providing Civilian Administrator Brian Pattullo with $87 per hour to run the department full-time from Donovan's former office. The town will pay that amount until at least July 2020, according to Pattullo's latest contract extension.
Pattullo said recently that the process of hiring a permanent chief has not begun because of the ongoing AG investigations.