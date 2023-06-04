SALEM — The Town Council has issued a call for candidates to serve on the Ethics Committee for a three-year term ending May 2026.
The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, June 7.
Those interested should submit an application to Town Manager’s Office, Town of Salem, 33 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H., 03079 or online at townofsalemnh.org.
Interviews with the Town Council will be held on Monday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Salem High School Media Center, 44 Geremonty Drive. Candidates will be contacted to confirm the time of the interviews.
Library starts concert series
ATKINSON — The Friends of the Kimball Library will kick off their Summer Concert in the Courtyard series on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. at the library, 5 Academy Ave.
The band Truffle will open the series, offering elements of soul, bluegrass, R&B and world beat.
Parking is limited and carpooling is recommended.
Plan to relax and enjoy the music. Bring a picnic blanket, sunglasses, and a lawn chair. Limited stadium seating is available.
Pop Up Art Gallery planned
WINDHAM — The Windham Arts Association and Friends of Moeckel Pond will hold a one day Pop-Up Art Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Searles School and Chapel, 3 Chapel Road.
The gallery puts area artisans in the spotlight, including those who work in fine art and other crafts, all in support of the Friends of Moeckel Pond.
The group got its start in 2011 after a local, two-century-old dam was breached by the state. After years of fundraising and community support, the Marston-Finn Conservation Dam was repaired and completed.
There are still outstanding projects needing to be done including a rock wall that will use materials from the original, historic dam.
Artists interested in taking part in the pop-up art gallery can contact Neil Fallon at 978-806-0604 or neil.j.fallon@gmail.com, or Patti Crowley at 603-893-1425 or DAArtist@comcast.net.
New space for more privacy
LONDONDERRY — Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road, now has a new TalkBox booth, also known as a privacy pod, installed at the library which provides a small workspace for one person.
The space provides an intimate spot that absorbs sound.
The new space was provided in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and is available to patrons on a first come, first served basis for up to one hour per day.
“It’s really exciting,” Library Director Erin Matlin said. When the pod’s door is closed, the sound is totally absorbed making it almost impossible to hear anything going on outside the space.
People can visit the library’s reference desk to learn more about the TalkBox space or to request use. Call the library for additional information at 603-432-1132.
