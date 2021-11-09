SALEM, N.H. — Investigators believe a local man had some sort of medical episode behind the wheel when he crashed into a mobile home and died Monday.
The driver has been identified by police as James Martin, 89, of Salem, New Hampshire.
First responders were called to Salem Manufactured Homes, 72 South Broadway, just after 10 a.m. for a report of a single car incident.
Members of the Salem Fire Department removed Martin from his 2017 Nissan Rogue and brought him to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Emanuelson said there were two mobile homes on the lot for display and they were damaged but no one was inside either unit at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Salem Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team.