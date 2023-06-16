BOSTON — Three New Hampshire men have been charged in connection with a conspiracy to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire journalists employed by New Hampshire Public Radio, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts, announced on Friday.
The charges against the three men stem from an NHPR story published in 2022 on sexual allegations and other misconduct against the former owner of a drug abuse recovery center.
After a year-long investigation, NHPR journalist Lauren Chooljian wrote and published an article in March 2022 that detailed those allegations, according to charging documents. Another journalist contributed to the article.
Shortly after the article was published, the reporters' homes, and Chooljian's parent's home in Hampstead, were vandalized, damaged by rocks thrown at them and spray-painted threats on doors.
Prosecutors allege the three men conspired with each other and one other person — associated with the former recovery center owner — in acts of retaliation, according to court documents.
Tucker Cockerline, 32, of Salem, N.H., Michael Waselchuck, 35, of Seabrook, and Keenan Saniatan, 36, of Nashua, were each charged by criminal complaint with conspiring to commit stalking through interstate travel.
The men allegedly vandalized the homes on five different occasions with bricks, large rocks and red spray paint in April and May 2022.
They are accused of throwing bricks at the houses and through windows. Lewd obscenities were spray-painted on front doors and garage doors in large letters at the victims' homes in Hanover and Concord, as well as one victim's parents' home in Hampstead.
“JUST THE BEGINNING” was also spray-painted on one victim's house in Melrose.
Cockerline and Waselchuck were arrested on Friday and following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston, detained pending a hearing scheduled for June 20 at 2 p.m.
Saniatan remains at large.
“Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of any healthy democracy and these three men are now accused of infringing on that freedom by conspiring to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire journalists who were simply doing their jobs,” said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division.
Acting U.S. Attorney Levy and FBI Acting SAC DiMenna made the announcement.
Assistance was provided by the Concord, Hampstead and Hanover Police Departments and the Melrose, Mass., Police Department.
