SALEM, Mass. — A local man faces charges of supplying the drugs that caused a fatal overdose in the city earlier this month.
Ericson Almonte-Rojas, 30, was arrested in Lynn on Thursday based on witness testimony and phone records belonging to the person who overdosed, according to authorities. Police also say they caught him with 25 grams of what they suspected was fentanyl as well as a stolen handgun and ammunition.
Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker, Salem police Chief Lucas Miller, Peabody Chief Thomas Griffin and Lynn Chief Chris Reddy issued a joint announcement Friday morning.
They said Almonte-Rojas was arrested after allegedly responding to a phone related to the case and being caught with the 25 grams of suspected fentanyl and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol – with seven rounds of ammunition – that had been reported stolen from Salem in 2020.
Almonte-Rojas was charged with trafficking a Class A substance (fentanyl) in excess of 10 grams, unlicensed possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a felony, receiving stolen property and possessing illegal ammunition.
He was booked at the state police barracks in Danvers and held on $15,000 bail. His arraignment is pending, according to the announcement.
“This should send a message to anyone dealing in fentanyl that you will face the consequences,” Tucker said.
The arrest was the result of a joint effort between state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office, the Salem, Peabody and Lynn police departments, and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit.
