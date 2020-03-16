SALEM, N.H. - Police and fire officials are limiting public access to their facilities indefinitely in response to the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to a joint statement from town officials.
Until further notice, all non-emergency calls will be handed by first responders over the phone or through lobby windows.
Police questions can be directed to 603-893-1911 and 603-890-2200 for the Fire Department.
As of Sunday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported there are 13 positive or presumed positive cases of the virus in the state. One of them is in neighboring Windham.
“There are no presumed or confirmed cases of the virus in Salem and the risk of contracting the virus for those in New Hampshire remains low,” the statement said.
As always, residents can call 911 for any emergency and both departments will continue to respond as normal.
More services will be interpreted as a preventative measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Police have postponed all fingerprinting services until further notice.
Both departments are implementing employee health checks at each shift change to assure incoming workers are not sick. Inside each building, sanitizing efforts have been increased, officials said.
Fire officials, including EMT paramedics, are following infectious control protocols to be used if they are called to care for a suspected COVID-19 patient.
Anyone who calls either department will be asked by a dispatcher if they are experiencing symptoms of the respiratory illness.